WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the men’s basketball playoff schedule in a press release on Sunday night.
The playoff seeding is based upon the conference standings, which are predicated on the winning percentage in all conference games the release said.
Regular-season champion University of Providence (15-2, 15-2) and No. 2 seed Carroll College (13-5, 16-6) each received a first-round bye. Montana Tech (12-8, 12-10) is the No. 3 seed, MSU-Northern (6-11, 7-11) is the fourth seed, Montana Western (6-12, 7-12) is the fifth seed and Rocky Mountain College (1-15, 1-16) is the sixth seed. All playoff games start at 7 p.m. local time.
The quarterfinals are set for Thursday with No. 6 Rocky at No. 3 Montana Tech and No. 5 Montana Western at No. 4 MSU-Northern.
The semifinals are Saturday with the lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Providence and the highest remaining seed at No. 2 Carroll.
The championship is Tuesday, March 2 with the lowest remaining seed at the highest remaining seed.
