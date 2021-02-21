WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the men’s basketball playoff schedule in a press release on Sunday night.

The playoff seeding is based upon the conference standings, which are predicated on the winning percentage in all conference games the release said. 

Regular-season champion University of Providence (15-2, 15-2) and No. 2 seed Carroll College (13-5, 16-6) each received a first-round bye. Montana Tech (12-8, 12-10) is the No. 3 seed, MSU-Northern (6-11, 7-11) is the fourth seed, Montana Western (6-12, 7-12) is the fifth seed and Rocky Mountain College (1-15, 1-16) is the sixth seed. All playoff games start at 7 p.m. local time.

The quarterfinals are set for Thursday with No. 6 Rocky at No. 3 Montana Tech and No. 5 Montana Western at No. 4 MSU-Northern.

The semifinals are Saturday with the lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Providence and the highest remaining seed at No. 2 Carroll. 

The championship is Tuesday, March 2 with the lowest remaining seed at the highest remaining seed.

