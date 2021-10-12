WHITEFISH, Mont. — In a preseason poll of Frontier Conference women’s basketball coaches, defending regular season and conference tournament champion Carroll College is overwhelming choice to win the 2021-22 league title, receiving the maximum number of possible first-place votes.
Montana Western edged the University of Providence by one point for second place. MSU-Northern and Rocky Mountain College tied for third. Montana Tech is picked to finish last.
Carroll College is also the men’s coaches pick to take the regular-season crown. Montana Tech edged Providence by one point for second place. The Saints men also received the maximum number of first-place votes.
In the women’s poll, there were two ballots that gave both Montana Western and Providence a second place vote. The points for second and third were added together and divided by two with each school receiving half of the total.
MSU-Northern was picked fourth followed by Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College.
Votes were five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth and one point for fifth. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
University of Providence senior guard Emilee Maldonado was named women’s coaches’ selection as the Frontier's 2021-22 Preseason Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.
Jovan Sljivancanin, a senior forward from Carroll, is the men’s basketball coaches choice as the Frontier Conference 2021-22 Preseason Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.
The preseason all-conference teams were selected by the league’s coaches who were not allowed to vote for their own players.
