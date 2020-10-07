WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference on Wednesday announced the approval of an amended football schedule for the 2020-21 academic year.
According to a press release, the schedule was OK'd by the Frontier's Council of Presidents during a Wednesday conference call. The seven-week league-only schedule will begin Saturday, Feb. 27. There will be no bye weeks.
The opening weekend of games will consist of Carroll College hosting Montana Western, the College of Idaho hosting MSU-Northern, Montana Tech visiting Eastern Oregon and Rocky Mountain College traveling to Southern Oregon.
The remainder of the schedule is as follows:
• Week 2 (March 6): Rocky at UM Western, MSU-Northern at Montana Tech, College of Idaho at Carroll, Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon.
• Week 3 (March 13): Southern Oregon at MSU-Northern, Eastern Oregon at UM-Western, College of Idaho at Rocky, Carroll at Montana Tech.
• Week 4 (March 20): Montana Tech at College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon at Rocky, Carroll at MSU-Northern, UM-Western at Southern Oregon.
• Week 5 (March 27): Southern Oregon at Montana Tech, Rocky at Carroll, College of Idaho at UM Western, MSU-Northern at Eastern Oregon.
• Week 6 (April 3): MSU-Northern at Montana Western, Eastern Oregon at Carroll, Southern Oregon at College of Idaho, Montana Tech at Rocky.
• Week 7 (April 10): Montana Western at Montana Tech, Carroll at Southern Oregon, Rocky at MSU-Northern, College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon.
A league spokesman told 406mtsports.com that all games will be played on campus sites.
Frontier Conference Announces 2021-2021 Spring Football Schedule https://t.co/ytLqblBJFj— frontier conference (@FConference) October 7, 2020
The league had initially planned to play football in the fall before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-August.
"It’s great that they’re moving forward with a schedule. We’re excited for it," Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem told 406mtsports.com. "We haven’t even really talked about it as a staff or as a team yet. We’re just focused on ourselves and making sure we’re healthy and getting better in the weight room and in the classroom."
“We are just excited to be rolling and going,” Carroll coach Troy Purcell said. “It’s just exciting that the opportunity is there and the carrot is now dangling in front of the guys again. They will have the opportunity to get to a game and get going on the season.”
The NAIA football playoffs are scheduled to begin April 17 with the national championship game scheduled for May 10 at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
The dates of the conference-only games may be subject to change as recommended by the institutions and local health officials, the release stated. Kickoff for games scheduled to be played in Montana is 1 p.m. Mountain time. Kickoff for games in Oregon and Idaho is 2 p.m. Mountain.
With the season scheduled to begin in late February, teams will likely have to contend with harsher weather conditions than normal.
“Instead of starting in the warm and going to the cold, we are going to start in the cold and jump into the warm,” Purcell said. “Hopefully it gets a little bit warmer as the season progresses.
“It’s never been done before, so we are part of history and we are just excited for the chance to play.”
