WHITEFISH — Jessalyn Chvilicek, Julia Carr and Blythe Sealey were honored as the Frontier Conference volleyball players of the week on Monday.
Chvilicek, a 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter for Montana State-Northern, was the attacker of the week. She averaged 5.25 kills and 4.50 digs per set in a 3-1 road loss at Rocky Mountain College.
Carr, a 5-7 junior defensive specialist for Carroll College, was the defender of the week. She averaged 6.6 digs per set as the Saints opened their league season with a 3-2 home victory over Montana Western.
Sealey, a 5-8 sophomore setter for Rocky, was the setter of the week. In Rocky's 3-1 home win over Northern, she averaged 12.50 assists and 3.75 digs per set.
