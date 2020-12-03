BILLINGS — Weekend basketball doubleheaders between Rocky Mountain College and Montana State-Northern have been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues, according to officials from the Frontier Conference, Rocky and MSU-Northern.
Rocky and Northern were scheduled to play men's and women's doubleheaders both Saturday and Sunday at the Fortin Center in Billings.
The games would have been the season-openers for both men's teams and for the Rocky women. Northern's women are currently 1-1. The Northern men already had two games against Yellowstone Christian College canceled Nov. 27-28.
In a press release from Rocky, it was also announced the school's men's and women's basketball games at Carroll College on Dec. 12-13 were postponed.
In the release from Rocky it was noted that the Frontier Conference Council of Presidents adopted a plan to ensure the safety of student-athletes, the colleges, and broader communities.
The release said that "when MSU-Northern and Carroll College applied the COP’s 'return to play standards' to their student-athletes, they found they were unable to play."
“The priority for Rocky Mountain College is the safety and welfare of its student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and community,” said Rocky Mountain College president Bob Wilmouth in the release. "We remain cautiously optimistic that play will be allowed to resume this season but we will never compromise the safety of our campus or the community."
The Northern men's and women's teams aren't scheduled to play again until Jan. 4-5 at home against Carroll.
