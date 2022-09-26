WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held at the same site beginning this coming season.

The 2022-23 Frontier men's and women's basketball tourney is set for Feb. 26-Feb. 28, 2023, at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

A proposal by the league's Council of Athletic Directors to move to a single-site men's and women's postseason tourney was approved Monday by the league's Council of Presidents. The Frontier Conference announced the changes in a press release Monday.

According to the release, the Frontier men's and women's postseason tourney switched from a single-site event to a higher-seed format tourney after the 2007-08 season.

