GREAT FALLS — Tuesday’s Frontier Conference football media day signaled the unofficial beginning to the 2022-23 sports calendar, and for football fans, it means kickoff is just a month away.
All eight head coaches gave their annual state of the program speeches and Montana Western was picked to win the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll.
Commissioner Kent Paulson was his usual optimistic self and relayed after the evening’s activities were over that he has a good feeling about the upcoming year.
Like always, that begins with football and the prospect of another highly competitive race for the top spot.
Parity isn’t something Frontier football has lacked and intra-conference battles have diluted the perceived strength of the conference’s top teams.
Each of the last two seasons (spring and fall of 2021), the Frontier’s automatic bid in the 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series has received the No. 16 seed, below four at-large qualifiers, and been bounced by the No. 1 team in the country in the first round.
“The system is built on ratings,” Paulson said. “I think the geography – we’re kinda out of that mainstream, and it shows up in other sports as well. We’re not a ‘poor me’ type of conference and we don’t pretend to be that, but we’re geographically isolated…We’re kinda out of that heartland of the NAIA, so we gotta earn our way.”
In those same two seasons, three teams shared the regular-season championship. Last year, all three teams – Western, Rocky Mountain College and College of Idaho – suffered three losses to conference opponents.
“Right now, we’re kind of a victim of our own doing,” Paulson said. “We know how good we are. Ratings are very important and there’s people out there who don’t know how good we are until they play us.”
Of the 40 Frontier Conference football games last season, 19, or 47.5 percent, were decided by eight points or less.
Ratings and how they’re arrived upon can, and have, been discussed at length, but the Frontier is only interested in helping itself.
This season marks the end of a six-year cycle for the conference, and beginning in 2023, the Frontier will switch to a nine-game conference schedule for football – dropping one of the three double games teams play now.
The new model is designed to allow teams to pursue non-conference games with other NAIA teams, and in a best case scenario, increase national exposure on the Frontier.
“How can you help yourself? By taking your show on the road,” Paulson said. “Go out and play people in various parts of the country. We’re hoping [with] that 10th game that everybody has to have – we would like to get out and feature [the Frontier].”
“[Other teams] might not think we’re worthy of a 16 seed, but yet they’re not clamoring to put us on their schedule.”
Paulson said, with the NAIA continuing to expand its football footprint, there’s a possibility of the playoff expanding from 16 to 20 teams. If that were in place last season, there’s a good chance Rocky – a team that was ranked 21st in the final regular-season poll – would have been included in the playoffs.
Paulson recognizes the need for Frontier football teams to maintain their current level of success and to continue chasing the ever-increasing level of play in the NAIA.
“We’ve tasted the sweetness of success,” Paulson said. “We’ve had national champions with Carroll and Southern Oregon and we’ve had other teams go deep into the playoffs. As of late, there’s no question about it, other programs around the country have gotten better.”
“It’s up to us to maintain and our coaches are doing a great job. Collectively, we played deep into national competition [across all sports], but we don’t pretend to have all the answers. We just gotta continue to try to get better.”
The strength of all collegiate athletic conferences resides in the numbers.
Right now, the Frontier boasts six full-time members, the minimum for postseason eligibility. Only five of those schools play football, leaving Southern and Eastern Oregon and C of I as football-only members.
Lewis-Clark State left following the 2019-20 academic year, joining Westminster’s departure to become an NCAA Division II athletic department in 2015.
“Of all the committees that exist in our framework, the membership committee over these last three years has worked the hardest,” Paulson said. “We’ve looked internationally with us being so close to Canada. We’ve looked at multiple states.”
“The majority of the options we looked at had something to do with NAIA growth. If you’re truly on a mission to explore, you have to look at every possible option.”
Paulson’s hope for the Frontier is that the conference one day gets back to eight full-time members.
“We’re working our tails off and leaving no stone unturned in terms of growing membership,” Paulson said. “The strength of the league and the stability of the league – you don’t want to live on the minimums.”
Frontier football officially kicks off Aug. 27.
