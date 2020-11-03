WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference Cross Country championships are Friday in Havre.
Carroll College, Montana Tech, Montana Western, Montana State-Northern and Rocky Mountain College will compete for the title.
Hosted by MSU-Northern, the championship meet is scheduled for the Prairie Farms Golf Course. The men’s 8,000-meter race begins at noon followed by the women’s 5,000-meter race at 1 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and spectators won't be allowed on the course according to a press release from the Frontier Conference.
Entering the conference championship meet, three Frontier schools are ranked in the latest NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches Top 25 poll. Rocky Mountain College is ranked 13th, Carroll College 17th and Montana Tech, in its first year, is 20th.
On the women’s side, Carroll College is ninth in the Top 25 poll and Montana Western is No. 18. Rocky received votes but not enough to move into the top 25.
The first-place team and the individual champions automatically qualify for the NAIA national championships, set for April 9, 2021 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Any individual runner who places in the top 15 but is not on the championship team is also eligible for consideration as an automatic or at-large entrant at the national cross country meet.
