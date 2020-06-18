HELENA -- The Frontier Conference has yet to finalize the schedule for the 2020 season.
Carroll College announced its schedule Thursday afternoon, but later said that the eight-game slate for each team proposed by the league was still pending another vote.
The proposed schedule would include eight games total, with seven of those games being in the Frontier Conference. Each Frontier team would open the season with a game against a fellow Frontier team that would be counted as a non-conference game. The two teams would then meet at the end of the regular season in a conference matchup.
In Frontier play, there would be a round robin schedule with each team playing each other once in games that would count in the final conference standings. There would be seven for each team.
The Saints would host College of Idaho, Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Oregon. Carroll would also travel to Montana Tech, Montana State-Northern, Southern Oregon and College of Idaho.
The Saints’ first game of the season against the ‘Yotes would be a non-conference tilt.
It would mean each team would have an uneven amount of conference games at home, at least in terms of games that count in the final standings.
Earlier in June, the NAIA determined schedules could feature a maximum of nine football games with a minimum of eight required for postseason eligibility. The governing body also implemented an August 15 start date for practices, while the first official football contests will be played on September 12.
Carroll 2020 Football Schedule (pending)
Sept. 12 No. 5 College of Idaho
Sept. 19 No. 22 Montana Western
Sept 26 at Montana Tech
Oct. 3 at Montana State-Northern
Oct. 10 BYE
Oct. 17 Rocky Mountain College
Oct. 24 Eastern Oregon
Oct. 31 at Southern Oregon
Nov. 7 at No. 5 College of Idaho
Nov. 14 BYE
Nov. 21 PLAYOFFS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.