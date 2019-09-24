It’s hard to believe that NAIA football is already four weeks in.
It seems like the season started just yesterday.
Now, after a month has passed, teams are beginning to identify themselves as contenders or pretenders this season.
Of course, there are nationally ranked teams at the top, such as the College of Idaho and Montana Western, but there are also some teams surprising some people, as well.
The same goes for the bottom four teams. Who knew Southern Oregon would be winless after four weeks?
Anyhow, here are the latest power rankings. Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Montana Western (3-0, 3-0 Frontier)
The Bulldogs jump to the top spot this week after a giant win over Rocky Mountain.
It also helped that the College of Idaho had the week off.
While the Bulldogs’ all-conference quarterback Jon Jund struggled throwing three interceptions, running back Kylar Prante ran all over Billings as he finished with 187 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns during the 38-7 win.
Not only was Montana Western’s rushing attack on point, but the defense came away with two fumble returns for touchdowns.
Montana Western looks like the team to beat, but all eyes should be on the Nov. 9 game against the Coyotes. It could be for the conference title.
Next up: vs. Eastern Oregon
2. College of Idaho (3-0, 3-0 Frontier)
The College of Idaho’s bye week could be good or bad.
The good news is that the Coyotes could rest some players as they prepare for four road games in five weeks.
The bad news is that it could arrest their momentum.
C of I is the top rushing team in the Frontier Conference and is second behind Carroll in points per game and total offense.
Quarterback Darius-James Peterson and Nick Calzaretta have all the skill to bring home a championship, but they will be tested in October.
Look for close games against Carroll and Montana Tech over the next month.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain
3. Carroll College (2-1, 2-1 Frontier)
Carroll College has been the surprise of the Frontier Conference after being selected to finished seventh at the beginning of the year.
The story of the year may also be that they are winning while being led by freshmen.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Devan Bridgewater’s six touchdowns to one interception is the best ratio in the conference, and running back Matthew Burgess ranks second in rushing yards per game.
The Saints have a long bus trip this week when they head to Ashland, Oregon to take on a struggling Southern Oregon team.
That said, their new culture has carried them this far, and I don’t see Carroll stopping anytime soon.
Well, only unless there is an In-n-Out Burger on the way.
Next up: at Southern Oregon.
4. Montana Tech (2-1, 2-1 Frontier)
The Orediggers stumbled during their first game of the season when they faced the College of Idaho, but that was to be expected.
A lot of teams will struggle against the Coyotes this year.
Since that loss, Montana Tech has been on a roll.
The only problem is senior running back Jed Fike’s future as a contributing player.
FIke has been the nucleus of the offense, running for 103 yards per game but, after suffering an ankle injury last week against Southern Oregon, how long will he be out?
Tyler Fowlkes and Blake Counts came in and combined for 117 rushing yards, but can they keep it up?
If Montana Tech wants to continue this success, they must.
Next up: at Montana State Northern
5. Montana State Northern (1-3, 0-3 Frontier)
How can Montana State Northern move up after a blowout loss to Carroll?
Simple.
The Lights’ offense showed improvement and looks like it is going to have a bright future.
Northern did not run the ball at all, but its quarterback threw the ball all over the yard.
Redshirt freshman Brenden Medina threw for 389 yards and four touchdown passes in the 54-26 loss.
Imagine what would happen if the Lights played some defense.
Imagine what would happen if they ran the ball.
There is no where to go but up, so could we see an upset next week?
Next up: vs. Montana Tech
6. Rocky Mountain (2-2, 1-2 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain looked like a team that could have turned some heads.
After wins against Dickinson State and Montana State Northern, the Battlin’ Bears were rolling.
But Rocky hasn’t battled for a few weeks now.
Last week, it was a 44-7 thumping by Carroll. This week, it was a 38-7 thumping by Montana Western.
Seven points a game is not going to get it done.
Quarterback Nate Dick is out for the year with a broken foot, so Drew Korf is the guy.
Let’s see if he can turn it around.
Next up: vs. College of Idaho
7. Eastern Oregon (1-3, 1-2 Frontier)
Eastern Oregon got a break from the Frontier Conference this week.
But it didn’t get a break from losing.
The Mountaineers traveled west and got hammered by NCAA FCS Portland State 59-9.
At least they got paid, right?
Quarterbacks Kai Quinn and Joey Aliff split time and struggled finishing a combined 10 for 31 for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Maybe Eastern can turn its season around when it returns to NAIA play. It will be a tough week, though.
Next up: at Montana Western
8. Southern Oregon (0-4, 0-3 Frontier)
The Raiders are not in a good place and they need to get out of it quickly.
Since it was crushed by NCAA FCS Sacramento State in week one, Southern Oregon has not been the same.
Over the last three games, its three losses have been by a combined nine points.
It doesn’t help that quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson was taken off of Montana Tech’s field on a stretcher last week.
Southern Oregon should look at making some changes as it will host straight home games.
Next up: vs. Carroll
