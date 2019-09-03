HELENA — It seemed like yesterday that I was laying on a beach somewhere in Hawaii, far from thinking about the first Frontier Conference football power rankings.
Then, all of a sudden, the season arrived and slapped me in the face.
Okay, fine, I’m awake!
The Frontier Conference football season started this past Saturday with three games and continues this weekend with its first full slate of games.
The first rankings of the year are out, and even though some teams have not played yet, I’ll provide my insight on where I think they should start.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on twitter at @rskuhn
1. Rocky Mountain (1-0, 0-0 Frontier)
An early win can tell you a lot about a program.
Especially the way Rocky Mountain College pulled it off.
The Battlin’ Bears’ travelled to Dickinson State and seemed like they were headed for a pretty easy win until the Blue Hawks put together a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter.
But road conditions did not seem to faze Wyatt Brusven as he hit a 24-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining.
If the Battlin’ Bears can pull together a win like in this in week one, I wonder what a week 5 or 6 win will look like?
2. College of Idaho (1-0, 1-0 Frontier)
The College of Idaho was picked by both the coaches and the media to win the Frontier Conference this year.
Week one showed why.
C of I took care of Eastern Oregon with a 48-12 win and I doubt this will be the only dominant win of the season.
Quarterback Daris-James Peterson finished with a combined 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It looks like he is already eyeing the Offensive Player of the Year award.
If the Yotes continue this offensive production, I can see a lot of wins in their future.
The only question now is, what is a Yote?
3. Montana State Northern (1-0, 0-0 Frontier)
Well, Montana State Northern cannot have a worse season than last year.
The Lights are shining brightly in the first week of the Frontier Conference power rankings after taking down Arizona Christian 20-14.
Freshman quarterback Brenden Medina finished with 247 passing yards and a touchdown.
Could this be a breakout year for Northern?
Well, one thing is for sure, if they win one more game, they would have doubled their win total from last season.
4. Carroll College (0-0, 0-0 Frontier)
The next few spots on the Frontier Conference power rankings are difficult to place, since some of the teams have not played yet.
That said, let’s put the Saints at No. 4, just because all of the excitement whirling around with new coach Troy Purcell.
You can definitely tell that the players have a new energy and, if they can turn that into wins, then the Saints faithful might again have something to cheer about following four straight losing seasons.
Carroll also will have a new look this season, but I’m not allowed to say too much. You will know more when the Saints face Montana Western on Saturday.
5. Montana Western (0-0, 0-0 Frontier)
Montana Western had flashes of greatness last season and it seems like that greatness will revolve around its quarterback.
Now a sophomore, Jon Jund finished with 2,510 yards and 14 touchdown passes last season. This year, coach Ryan Nourse said it is going to be all about the mental game.
The Bulldogs could be a wildcard this season. If you are in Dillon, it might be a fun story to watch play out.
Montana Western welcomes Carroll coach Troy Purcell into the Frontier Conference on Saturday. Will it be with a win or a loss? Let’s find out.
6. Montana Tech (0-0, 0-0 Frontier)
Montana Tech is also in the middle of the pack just because they have not had a game yet.
That said, the Orediggers have a running back, Jed Fike, who could complete with Darius-James Peterson for Offensive Player of the Year.
The two will oppose each other this Saturday in the annual Copper Game.
It should be the only time the Orediggers wear those hideous copper jerseys. Although, if they win, maybe they should start wearing them on a weekly basis.
Copper is in style, right?
7. Southern Oregon (0-1, 0-0 Frontier)
Southern Oregon is one of the two Frontier Conference teams with losses to start out the season.
The Raiders gave up 77 points to NCAA FCS Sacramento State at Hornet Stadium.
It might not be the best way to start a season, but a loss like this will not hurt as the season continues.
Southern Oregon will be laughing about it once it has some Frontier Conference wins under its belt.
“Remember the time we allowed 77 points?”
“Yes, but at least we got to tour California’s capital!”
8. Eastern Oregon (0-1, 0- Frontier)
It was not a good weekend for any Oregon college football teams, including the Mountaineers from La Grande.
Eastern Oregon lost big to the College of Idaho 48-12 as quarterback Kai Quinn struggled completing 17-of-35 passes for 14 yards and two interceptions.
He must have a bounce back game if the Mountaineers don’t want to get in an early hole.
Next week, Eastern Oregon drives across the state to Ashland to play Southern Oregon.
The Raiders also lost big to NCAA FCS Sacramento State, so it’ll be a redemption game in the NAIA’s version of the Civil War.
