GREAT FALLS – Golfers from five Frontier Conference programs will compete Monday and Tuesday at the Argo Invitational, hosted by the University of Providence.

Action begins Monday at 9 a.m. at Meadow Lark Country Club, where the men will play 36 holes and the women will play 18. The tourney concludes Tuesday at 8 a.m. with both men and women playing 18 holes.

Besides the host Argos, teams competing are Montana Tech, Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College and Montana State-Northern.

It’s the second fall tournament of the season for most of the collegians. Tech won the first event earlier this month in Butte. Upcoming tournaments on the fall schedule include events hosted by MSU Billings and Rocky Mountain.

— George Geise

Tags

Load comments