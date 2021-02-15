WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference administrators have elected to keep the “No Spectator Policy” at basketball contests in effect for the remainder of the season, including the upcoming playoffs the league announced in an email on Monday.
The basketball regular-season games conclude this weekend with final regular-season games played Sunday afternoon. The Frontier Conference postseason playoffs begin with both men’s and women’s opening-round basketball games on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The women’s games begin at 5 p.m. Mountain time and the men’s games begin at 7 p.m. The semifinal games for both men’s and women’s games will be Saturday, Feb. 27 with same game times as the quarterfinal round.
The women’s playoff championship game is Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m. and the men’s championship is Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
In all postseason contests, the higher seeded team will serve as the host site and home team. Any ties in the league standings will be broken via a conference tie-breaking system.
The Frontier Conference league championship will be awarded to the team with the best conference winning percentage and will receive the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The second-place team will receive the No. 2 seed. The two top seeds receive a first-round bye.
The other teams will be seeded according to conference winning percentage with the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed in the opening-round games.
The bracket will be reseeded after each round with the No. 1 seed hosting the lowest-remaining seed and the No. 2 seed hosting the highest-remaining seed. The two winners of the semifinal games will play for the tournament championship at the site of the higher seed.
At this time, volleyball conference play will also continue with the “No Spectator Policy” in place with continuous review by the league’s administration as the season progresses. Match times will continue to be 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
Football games are set to begin on March 13 and league administration will continue to monitor and update spectator attendance for this sport as well. Kickoff times are scheduled for 1 p.m. local time unless otherwise noted.
“The Frontier Conference wishes to thank everyone for their understanding and support of our teams, coaches and student-athletes during these times,” Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson said. “We know this pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone but please know that as a conference we are trying our very best to provide the student-athletes the safest and best experience possible.”
