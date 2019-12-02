Frontier Conference men’s basketball is underway. Here is a little bit about each team. They are in order by how the coaches voted in the preseason polls.
1. Providence
Last season: 18-12, 9-9 Frontier Conference. No postseason appearance.
Key returners: G Brandon Cotton (sr)
Key losses: G Jalen Shepard, G Austin Starr
Providence had an up and down season under head coach Steve Keller. While two key scorers in Jalen Shepard and Austin Starr have graduated, the Argos have plenty of offense coming from point guard Brandon Cotton. Last year he averaged 17.4 points per game. Providence also features Montana Western transfer Zaccheus Darko-Kelly who is averaging 26.6 points per game after sitting out last season because of NAIA transfer rules.
2. MSU Northern
Last season: 18-14, 9-9 Frontier Conference. No postseason appearance.
Key returners: G Mascio McCadney (jr)
Key losses: None
Montana State University, Northern returns four of its top scorers in Mascio McCadney, Kavon Bey, Adam Huse and Devin Bray. Last season the Lights made it to the Frontier Conference semifinals and now they are looking for more. This season McCadney is leading MSU Northern in scoring with 13.2 points per game.
3. Lewis-Clark State
Last season: 30-7, 13-5 Frontier Conference. NAIA Tournament Semifinals.
Key returners: G Damek Mitchell (sr)
Key losses: G Dana Abe, G Derrick White, G Cameron Dollarhide
Lewis-Clark State was one of two Frontier Conference teams that made the NAIA National Semifinals but they might need to find their identity. The Warriors graduated their leading scorer Dana Abe but return a handful of role players including point guard Damek Mitchell, center Trystan Bradley and Josiah Westbook. Mitchell is leading the team with 14 points per game.
4. Carroll College
Last season: 29-8, 13-5 Frontier Conference. NAIA Tournament Finals
Key returners: G Dane Warp (sr)
Key losses: G Ife Kalejaiye, F Match Burnham, F Matt Wyman
Carroll College made their first NAIA National Championship game last season under first-year coach Kurt Paulson but came up short losing to Georgetown College. This season Paulson brought in eight true freshman after all conference players Ife Kalejaiye, Match Burnham, and Matt Wyman graduated. It is going to be a young Saints team as they start four underclassmen.
5. Montana Tech
Last season: 17-15, 6-12 Frontier Conference. No postseason appearance.
Key returners: F Taylor England (jr), G Troy Owens Jr. (sr)
Key losses: none
Montana Tech returns its top four scorers in Taylor England, Troy Owens Jr., Nate Ward and Dylan Pannabecker from last season and added another transfer from West Texas College in Sindou Diallo. This season Diallo has adjusted to the Frontier Conference fairly quickly as he is averaging 20.6 points per game.
6. Rocky Mountain College
Last season: 19-13, 10-8 Frontier Conference. NAIA Tournament First Round
Key returners: G Clayton Ladine (sr)
Key losses: F Jared Samuelson G Craig Wilmore
Rocky Mountain College is entering this season without its two best players from last season. Forward Jared Samuelson who averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds transferred to Montana while Craig Wilmore graduated. The Battlin’ Bears have been led by senior guard Clayton Ladine but also Grant Wallace and Brandon The Boy.
7. Montana Western
Last season: 9-21, 3-15 Frontier Conference. No postseason appearance.
Key returners: none
Key losses: G Kooper Kidgell
Montana Western graduated its best player in shooting guard Kooper Kidgell in coach Mike Larsen’s second season. Now, Larsen is building his team’s own identity behind two players in senior guard Cedric Boone and Williston State College transfer James Jones. This season, Jones leads the Bulldogs with 18.1 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.