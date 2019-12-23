It’s just a few days until Christmas.
Can you believe we are almost two months into the college basketball season?
Many schools are playing their final non-conference games to get ready for the Frontier in January and, it turns out, a trip to the Cactus Classic in Glendale, Arizona can tell a lot about a team.
Here is the final Frontier Conference men’s basketball power rankings of 2019.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. University of Providence (12-0, 2-0 Frontier)
Providence is the only unbeaten team in the Frontier Conference.
And its games haven’t been close.
The Argos have been beating opponents by an average of 21 points per game.
One big reason for that has been the emergence of junior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly.
This season Darko-Kelly is leading the conference in points (21.7), steals (2.9) and blocks (1.6) per game.
Not bad for a guy that sat out last season.
2. Carroll College (8-3, 2-0 Frontier)
Carroll didn’t have a strong start to its Arizona trip with a loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene, but quickly rebounded with wins over Benedictine-Mesa and Arizona Christian.
Part of the reason the Saints saw success was that coach Kurt Paulson sped up the offense.
Carroll only scored 51 points in the loss and averaged 92 points in both wins.
While sophomore Jovan Sljivancanin leads the team in points and rebounds, freshman guard Dennis Flowers III is starting to establish himself as a consistent scorer with an average of 11.8 points per game.
The Saints’ return to Frontier play against Montana State Northern should be a nice test.
3. Lewis-Clark State (11-1, 1-1 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State’s season has been off to a blazing start.
Its only loss came to Carroll in Helena back on Dec. 6.
The Warriors have been road tested this season with the majority of their games away from Lewiston, Idaho, but haven’t been tested aside of some exhibitions from some NCAA schools.
In its last game, Lewis-Clark State handled Evergreen State College with a 84-56 win.
Wins like these are great, but after dropping a Frontier game already, January should tell a lot about the Warriors.
4. Montana State Northern (8-3, 1-1 Frontier)
Montana State Northern was ranked to start the year, but a few losses dropped them out of the top 25.
If the Lights want to get back on track, they need some statement wins.
A 20-point win against Embry-Riddle was a good start as Northern’s top three scorers, Kevon Bey, Mascio McCadney and Adam Huse, finished in double digits.
The Light have three straight home games against Canadian schools to prepare for the new year.
It won’t be easy come January with Carroll coming in to start Frontier play.
5. Montana Western (7-6, 0-2 Frontier)
Montana Western finished with just nine windfall of last season.
The Bulldogs already have seven wins this season including taking two of three from Arizona.
It’s only loss came to Marian (Indiana) where its top two scorers in James Jones and Cedric Boone scored a combined 51 points and 4 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc.
Montana Western is on the rise, folks.
Is it going to win the Frontier? Probably not.
Is it going to do better than last season? Absolutely.
6. Montana Tech (4-5, 0-2 Frontier)
Montana Tech is in the middle of a three week period where it has no games.
Is this a good break, or will the Orediggers have some rust on Friday when they face Walla Walla?
It’s been an up and down season thus far, but Montana Tech does have a win over Montana.
That has to count for something, right?
7. Rocky Mountain (4-6, 1-1 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain did not have a good trip to Arizona last week.
The Battlin’ Bears lost all three games to Marian, Embry-Riddle and Park Gilbert.
The only good news is that Darius Henderson put himself into the starting lineup by averaging 16 points over the course of the Bears’ stay.
Rocky returns home to face Portland Bible College and Dickinson State before Frontier starts again.
That is, if Rocky calls the Metrapark home.
