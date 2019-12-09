It’s that time of the year again.
It’s getting colder out, holiday lights are going up and NAIA action moved from the football field to the hardwood.
So why not start back up the Frontier Conference men’s basketball power rankings?
It’s been a whirlwind of a season, so let’s see how everybody did.
Agree or disagree let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Providence (8-0, 2-0 Frontier)
Providence gets the top spot in the first power rankings, mostly because it could feature the conference Player of the Year.
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly sat out last year because of NAIA transfer rules after following Steve Keller from Montana Western to Providence, but has already made an impact in his first season.
He is leading the Argos in points, rebounds and assists as they trample the competition.
Providence took care of Rocky Mountain and Montana Western with double digit wins and it isn’t looking to slow down any time soon.
2. Carroll College (6-2, 2-0 Frontier)
Carroll couldn’t have asked for a better week.
Not only did the Saints take down Montana Tech at home after senior guard Dane Warp hit three big free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining, but also took down No. 14 Lewis-Clark State on Friday.
This is a Saints team that is made up of eight freshmen, but they certainly aren’t playing like it.
Carroll has a lot of room to grow, but its youth has already turned some heads.
It’ll be interesting to see how it fares with three games in Arizona against NAIA Tournament teams.
3. Lewis-Clark State (10-1, 1-1 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State showed it can put a loss behind them quickly.
Just 24 hours after losing to Carroll on Friday, the Warriors rebounded with an 89-81 win over Montana Tech in Butte.
Center Trystan Bradley led the way with 23 points, while Jake Albright grabbed 14 rebounds off the bench.
The Warriors lost two of their three top scorers in Dana Abe and Cameron Dollarhide, but seems to have found suitable replacements.
Bradley is averaging 13.2 points per game, while Josiah Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points per game.
4. Rocky Mountain (4-2, 1-1 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain hasn’t had the strongest schedule of the Frontier Conference teams, playing the University of Lethbridge and Yellowstone Christian twice, but it came out with a nice road win to start conference play.
The Battlin’ Bears showed they could battle as they took down Montana State Northern in Havre with a 90-86 overtime win.
Much like Darko-Kelly, Clayton Ladine is doing it all for his team, averaging 17.1 points, six rebounds and six assists per contest.
In the win, he led all scorers with 21 points.
Sure, Rocky also lost to Providence, but it is a long season. No one outside of Billings expected the Bears to contend but, with a few more wins like this, they could surprise some people.
5. Montana State Northern (7-1, 1-1 Frontier)
Montana State Northern didn’t have a very good week to start conference play.
After barely beating a Montana Western team at home who was picked to finish last, the Lights lost to Rocky Mountain.
Now, much like the Battlin’ Bears there is a long season to go, but home games in conference are opportunities that cannot be passed up.
Kevon Bey is having a nice season though, averaging 16.2 points per game.
All eyes will be on the Lights when they travel down to Arizona next week.
6. Montana Tech (4-5, 0-2 Frontier)
Montana Tech lost a tough game against Carroll in overtime.
And the Orediggers have not had any chance to recover.
Coach Adam Hiatt did a great job bringing a scorer in Sindou Diallo, but will need others to step up if they want to contend in the Frontier Conference.
This past week was a good lesson for the Orediggers.
Let’s see if they can learn from it.
7. Montana Western (5-5, 0-2 Frontier)
It might be a few years until Montana Western becomes competitive in the Frontier Conference.
That’s not to say that the Bulldogs will not provide some bite this season.
With the addition of James Jones from Chicago, Montana Western has a legitimate scoring threat as he is averaging 19 points per game.
Once his teammates get going, maybe the Bulldogs can be this year’s Montana Tech and knock someone off in the Frontier Conference Tournament.
