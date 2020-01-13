A new year can say a lot about a basketball team, especially one that plays in the Frontier Conference.
January signifies the start of the grueling grind of conference play.
These seven teams are going to beat up on one another every week until the national tournament brackets are revealed.
So, it’s important that, no matter who you are, you start the month off on the right foot.
Let’s see how everybody did.
1. Carroll College (13-3, 4-0 Frontier)
The Saints of Carroll College are shining brightly after two quality wins to start off 2020.
They first took the long bus ride up to Havre and took care of Montana State Northern 69-58, then had a quick turnaround to come home and knock off an undefeated Providence team that was in the NAIA top 10.
The 93-88 win over the Argos on Saturday was clearly Carroll’s marquee win of the season.
Sure, it let Providence’s Zaccheus Darko-Kelly go off for 33 points, but this group of young players showed grit.
If Carroll can pull off a win like this in January, what will happen come March?
Next up: at Rocky Mountain (1/15), vs. Montana Western (1/17)
2. University of Providence (15-1, 3-1 Frontier)
Just because Providence suffered a loss to Carroll, doesn’t mean it’s headed in the other direction.
The Argos made it clear this postseason that they were the team to beat, winning their first 15 games in convincing fashion.
Providence’s superstar Zaccheus Darko-Kelly has turned this program completely around, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and every other stat imaginable.
Where do they go from here?
Expect wins, but if the Argos were to be vulnerable now is the time.
Their next three games are on the road against quality opponents.
Next up: at Montana Tech (1/16), at Lewis-Clark State (1/18)
3. Lewis-Clark State (15-1, 3-1 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State hasn’t had a favorable schedule, playing most of December and now January on the road.
But the Warriors keep winning, and in convincing fashion too.
This week they dissected Montana Western and Rocky Mountain by 30 points each.
If that wasn’t enough, point guard Damek Mitchell averaged a triple double last week with 15 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Lewis-Clark State is in a perfect position to make it a two-team league with Carroll.
But not if Providence has something to say about it on Saturday.
Next up: vs. Montana State Northern (1/16), vs. Providence (1/18)
4. Montana Tech 10-5 (2-2 Frontier)
Montana Tech might be fourth in this week’s power rankings, but they are closer to Lewis-Clark State than one might think.
Sure, the Orediggers lost to the Warriors back in December but since then, they have been rolling through the completion.
This week, Montana Tech toured its beautiful state but first defeated Rocky Mountain on the road, and then traveled back to Dillon to take down Montana Western.
The Western win was not pretty, shooting just 35 percent, but transfer guard Sindou Diallo’s 23 points dug the Orediggers out of their hole.
See what happens when you add another scorer?
Next up: vs. Providence (1/16), vs. Montana State Northern (1/18)
5. Montana State Northern (11-5, 1-3 Frontier)
Now, we’ve come to the bottom of the rankings.
And these three teams could be juggled.
Montana State Northern gets the edge only because one of their losses came on the road to Providence. The other two teams suffered two consecutive home losses.
The Lights should not be happy, though.
The back half of December and January has not been pretty.
It’s going to have to knock off Lewis-Clark State or Montana Tech on the road to gain some momentum.
That, or we have a four-team conference on our hands.
Next up: at Lewis-Clark State (1/16), at Montana Tech (1/18)
6. Montana Western (7-8, 0-4 Frontier)
Montana Western stays just out of the cellar only because it has shown improvement.
Four losses is no way to start conference play, but the Bulldogs fought against Montana Tech and have had a number of close games this season.
Transfer James Jones has been a nice spark, averaging 18.5 points per game, but Montana Western will need more than that.
The Bulldogs are on the cusp of being a team that could create havoc and come away with some upsets.
Until that happens, they are just a team showing improvement.
Next up: at Carroll (1/17), vs. Rocky Mountain (1/18)
7. Rocky Mountain (6-7, 1-3 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain rounds out the power rankings, mainly because it hasn’t been able to protect its home floor.
Well, it isn’t really its home floor, as it has been playing at the MetraPark due to damage to their court.
That said, the Battlin’ Bears still need to protect Billings.
Rocky gave up two losses to Montana Tech and Lewis-Clark State this week, and its leading scorer, Darius Henderson is only scoring 13.7 points per game.
The Battlin’ Bears return to play on campus this Wednesday against Carroll. Maybe that’ll help.
Next up: vs. Carroll (1/15), at Montana Western (1/18)
