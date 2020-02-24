The NAIA college basketball regular season might be coming to a close, but things are heating up throughout the Frontier Conference.
The standings are not as close together as in past years, but there are still some questions that need to be answered before the Frontier Conference Tournament can start.
Will Lewis-Clark State run through its competition?
Will there be a Cinderella team?
And how many teams will book their flights to Kansas City for the NAIA National Tournament?
The power rankings won’t answer all of these questions yet, but they will set the stage for what teams need to do in the final week of the regular season.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Lewis-Clark State (25-3, 13-3 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State showed this week that it isn’t invincible.
First, the Warriors lost to Montana Tech in Butte, and then, two days later, returned home for senior day and to be upset by Carroll.
But two straight losses shouldn’t hurt their chances at a high seed in the NAIA National Tournament, as long as Lewis-Clark State returns to its winning ways.
All it needs is a win over Montana Western or Rocky Mountain this week to claim home court advantage in the Frontier Conference Tournament.
If the Warriors lose both, then it could create some chaos, but don’t look for that to happen.
Lewis-Clark State hasn’t lost to either team since last season.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain (2/27), at Montana Western (2/29)
2. Carroll College (20-8, 11-5 Frontier)
Consistency has been a problem for Carroll this season.
This week was no exception.
The Saints lost a game against Montana Tech on the road, and then, a few days later, knocked off Lewis-Clark State on the road.
There is still time to harness that consistency, especially since the Montana Tech loss did not hurt them.
Even if Carroll had beaten the Orediggers, a loss to Providence would bump them down to third place despite identical conference records, since they would have lost the regular season series.
Now, there will be a clear cut winner for second place and home court until a matchup with Lewis-Clark State.
Like it or not, the postseason starts now.
Next up: vs. Providence (2/27), vs. Montana State Northern (2/28)
3. University of Providence (23-5, 11-5 Frontier)
Providence is traveling the same exact path as Carroll.
A win against the Saints on Thursday will give them second place.
Both teams have shown that they can play consistently better at home, so this final regular season meeting is of high importance.
But the Argos’ leading scorer, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, is actually averaging more points on the road, so maybe traveling will be better.
Crazier things have happened.
Next up: at Carroll (2/27), vs. Montana State Northern (2/29)
4. Montana Tech (18-10, 8-8 Frontier)
Montana Tech had the best week possible of all the Frontier Conference teams with two quality top-25 wins at home.
Not only did the Orediggers defeat Carroll but, a few days later, knocked off Lewis-Clark State.
Unfortunately, momentum is the only thing that will come out of it.
Montana Tech is still tied with Montana State Northern for fourth place and a home game in the Frontier Conference Tournament but does not hold the tie breaker, so wins are necessary.
The easiest path would be Northern dropping both of its games this week, and the Orediggers handling Montana Western and/or Rocky Mountain.
What cannot happen is Northern winning both of its games this week, otherwise Montana Tech will have to travel up to Havre, a place where they haven’t won since 2015.
Next up: at Montana Western (2/27), at Rocky Mountain (2/29)
5. Montana State Northern (18-10, 8-8 Frontier)
Montana State Northern will wrap up its final two games of the regular season on the road.
But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Over its last four road games, the Lights have shone brightly, finishing 3-1, with their only loss coming to Lewis-Clark State.
All Northern needs to do is knock off Carroll and/or Providence to claim fourth place and a home game in the Frontier Conference Tournament.
If it doesn’t then, it’ll have to travel to Montana Tech for a road conference tournament game, but that also really isn’t a bad thing.
Northern knocked off the Orediggers in Butte just a few weeks ago so, whatever happens, they are in a spot to win.
Next up: at Carroll (2/28), at Providence (2/29)
6. Montana Western (11-16, 4-12 Frontier)
No matter what Montana Western does this week, it’ll enter the Frontier Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed.
So, there is really no pressure.
The Bulldogs have been given an opportunity to gain some momentum with two home games to round out the season.
Montana Western already has an upset win against Carroll. Imagine what an upset win against Montana Tech or even Lewis-Clark State could do for this program.
Can they make a run come tournament time?
Probably not, but crazier things have happened.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech (2/27), vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/29)
7. Rocky Mountain (7-19, 1-15 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain’s win over Yellowstone Christian didn’t turn its season around.
The Battlin’ Bears have returned to their losing ways, getting crushed by Montana State Northern and Providence on the road.
At least Rocky Mountain can finish out the regular season at home before heading to Providence or Carroll for the start of the Frontier Conference Tournament.
It’s going to be a tough test with an upset Lewis-Clark State team coming into town on Thursday, but at least they will have support from Carroll and Providence fans.
The Saints and Argos need Lewis-Clark State to lose both of its games to have even a chance at a regular season conference championship.
Next up: vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/27), vs. Montana Tech (2/29)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.