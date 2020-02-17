I don’t need a crystal ball to see the Frontier Conference standings; they are pretty clear.
You have the top team who will make a national tournament run, and then you have the rest of the pack.
With two weeks left in the regular season, teams pretty much know where they are going to stand as they enter the Frontier Conference Tournament.
Can there still be some upsets? Absolutely.
But, right now, it’s all about who has the momentum for this week’s power rankings.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Lewis-Clark State (25-1, 13-1 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State has pretty much had a perfect season.
Aside from its only loss to Carroll back in December.
Since that loss, the Warriors have gone on a 16-game winning streak, including trouncing Carroll by 27 points a few weeks ago.
Can anybody beat this team?
Even if the Warriors do lose, it’s not going to hurt their NAIA Tournament seeding.
They would have to lose a regular-season game and also lose in the first round of the conference tournament to be denied the No. 1 seed.
In the meantime, Lewis-Clark State will do what they have been doing all season, and that’s win.
Next up: at Montana Tech (2/20), vs. Carroll (2/22)
2. Carroll College (19-7, 10-4 Frontier)
Carroll showed it has put its three-game losing streak behind itself, as it has won five out of its last six games.
Its only loss in that span came against Lewis-Clark State.
This is clearly a different team than the start of the season, but you can’t ignore the fact that they are still very young.
It’s time to grow up if they want to return to the national stage and make an impact, and this week is a perfect way to start.
After the Saints travel to Montana Tech, it’s a rematch with Lewis-Clark State in Idaho.
A win would do so much for this team’s confidence.
Next up: at Montana Tech (2/18), at Lewis-Clark State (2/22)
3. University of Providence (21-5, 9-5 Frontier)
Providence is coming off of a similar week to Carroll, as it defeated the teams it had to but lost to Lewis-Clark State.
The Argos finished the season against the Warriors with three losses, with its most recent defeat coming in at 96-87, despite Zaccheus Darko-Kelly’s 36 points.
They even had the lead in halftime of that game.
Providence closes the season out with three of its final games at home. Three or four wins could lock up that No. 2 seed.
While many teams are looking to the Frontier Conference tournament, the Argos need to be looking at the games leading up to it if they want to have success.
Next up: vs. Montana Western (2/21), vs. Rocky Mountain (2/22)
4. Montana State Northern (16-10, 6-8 Frontier)
While many teams are thriving playing at home, Montana State Northern is making the most of its road schedule.
The Lights won three of their last four games on the road, with the one loss coming to Lewis-Clark State by single digits.
Northern might not be in the ideal place to move up in the standings, three games behind Providence for third place, but keeping the ship in the right direction is important at this point in the season.
The Lights have a favorable week with two home games against the bottom of the conference, so look for them to lock up the No. 4 spot in the Frontier Tournament.
Next up: vs. Rocky Mountain (2/21), vs. Montana Western (2/22)
5. Montana Western (11-14, 4-10 Frontier)
Montana Western moves up in the power rankings this week just because they are winning the games they are supposed to.
The Bulldogs swept Rocky Mountain after winning 81-74 last week in Billings, as Cedric Boone finished with 21 points.
Now, they need to find some wins against other teams if they want to create havoc come Frontier Conference tournament time.
This is the perfect opportunity to make a statement with Providence, Montana Tech and Lewis-Clark State left on the schedule.
If coach Mike Larsen thought a win against Carroll was huge, what would he think of a win against Lewis-Clark State?
Next up: at Providence (2/21), at Montana State Northern (2/22)
6. Rocky Mountain (7-17, 1-13 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain received a little love on Valentine’s Day.
It defeated Yellowstone Christian 84-72 to snap a 12-game losing streak.
Maybe this is the confidence the Battlin’ Bears need in order to come away with some upsets and create havoc come Frontier Conference tournament time.
I wonder if they are watching reruns of the Virginia-UMBC game to get ready?
Next up: at Montana State Northern (2/21), at Providence (2/22)
7. Montana Tech (14-11, 6-8 Frontier)
Montana Tech is the only team in the Frontier Conference on a losing streak.
It’s been a rough month for the Orediggers.
That still doesn’t excuse Montana Tech from losing its last five games, including their last two games at home against Montana State Northern and Providence.
Montana Tech looked like it was going to have the answer by signing Sindou Diallo, but his offense has been quiet.
Against Providence, he was held to 2-of-14 shooting and, before that, he had 24 points, but his team still lost.
The Orediggers are a much better team than they are showing, so they need to dig themselves out of that hole and find what is missing.
Next up: vs. Carroll (2/18), vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/20)
