The Frontier Conference can be a cruel place.
One week a team might be on top, and the next, well, it is in the middle of the pack.
Just look at what happened to Carroll College this week.
The season is not over. There is plenty of time to turn around.
But with eight games left, final pushes need to start now.
Let’s take a look at where the teams are heading.
1. Lewis-Clark State (19-1, 7-1 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State started the Frontier Conference schedule by flying under the radar since its opening loss to Carroll.
But the Warriors are no longer a secret.
They are the best team in the conference by far.
Lewis-Clark State has won 10 games in a row, and its point guard, Damek Mitchell, is making a bid for Player of the Year, leading his team in points, assists and steals.
This will be an interesting week as it gets back on the road.
Wins can give the Warriors some extra breathing room, but losses could truly tell that this conference is wide open.
Next up: at Montana State Northern (1/31), at Providence (2/1)
2. University of Providence (18-2, 6-2 Frontier)
Providence has shown all season it can win in the comfort of its own gym.
It hasn’t lost a game there this season.
The real question is how will the Argos play on the road.
This week it showed it could beat Montana State Northern, but it still has to face Lewis-Clark State and Carroll away from home.
At least they are showing someone else can score aside from Zaccheus Darko-Kelly.
Brandon Cotton finished with 25 points on Saturday and with a 1-2 combination, it could be bad news for the competition.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech (1/31), vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/1)
3. Montana Tech (13-6, 5-3 Frontier)
Defending your house is extremely important.
So that is why Montana Tech made the biggest jump this week with two quality wins at home.
The Orediggers first handled Rocky Mountain, and then pushed past Montana Western, where Taylor England finished with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance in each game.
Montana Tech is easily the most improved team from last year, and as they pile up wins at this point in the season, it certainly has one goal of making the NAIA Tournament.
Next up: at Providence (1/31), at Montana State Northern (2/1)
4. Carroll College (14-6, 5-3 Frontier)
Carroll started the year with such promise.
Especially because of how many freshmen it was playing.
But over the past three games, the Saints have suffered three straight losses and dropped quickly in the standings and power rankings.
There is no time left for mistakes if Carroll wants to get back to where it ended last season.
Wins are crucial at this point, and with a favorable schedule this week, this is the opportunity it has been waiting for.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain (1/29), vs. Montana Western (1/31)
5. Montana State Northern (12-8, 2-6 Frontier)
Montana State Northern’s season probably hasn’t gone the way coach Shawn Huse would have liked.
The Lights were receiving some votes to win the conference before it began in December, but with just one win in their last six games, that prospect doesn’t look too promising.
There is still time to turn the season around, and with weapons like point guard Mascio McCadney, who is averaging 15.2 points per game, they may just manage that feat.
Northern had two more home games before jumping back on the road, so the time is now to get some wins.
Next up: vs. Lewis-Clark State (1/31), vs. Montana Tech (2/1)
6. Montana Western (9-10, 2-6 Frontier)
Montana Western came off of a big win against Carroll in Helena, but it didn’t feel like it this week.
The Bulldogs had tough losses against Lewis-Clark State and Montana Tech on the road, where they averaged 17 turnovers a game.
The only bright spot was James Jones, who has been scoring 17.6 points per game.
Montana Western is going to need more if it wants to get some more wins. Look for players such as Connor Burkhart and Tanner Haverfield to step up.
Next up: at Carroll (1/31), vs. Rocky Mountain (2/1)
7. Rocky Mountain (6-11, 1-7 Frontier)
Just a few weeks ago, Rocky Mountain took Carroll into triple overtime.
But instead of bringing a spark, it turned out to be another loss, its sixth in a row.
The Battlin’ Bears showed heart against Lewis-Clark State on the road this past Saturday, but lost 78-71.
This could be the game that snaps Rocky out of its funk as it prepares for Carroll.
Or it could just be another loss in the tally.
Next up: vs. Carroll (1/29), at Montana Western (2/1)
