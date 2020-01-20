HELENA — College basketball is a long season.
If you follow NAIA college basketball, it’s even a longer season.
It takes months for a team to find its identity, create momentum and put together a run toward the postseason.
Then, of course, some teams find their identities late, which can shake up the entire conference.
That is exactly what has happened, so let’s see how the power rankings turned out.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Lewis-Clark State (17-1, 5-1 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State has been flying under the radar during December, and has remained that way midway through January.
But the Warriors have won their last eight games in convincing fashion.
Since a loss to Carroll College in early December, Lewis-Clark State looks like the team to beat.
It had two convincing wins over Montana State Northern and Providence last week and should have another favorable schedule this week with two more home games.
It also helps that guard Josiah Westbrook is averaging 13.5 points per game.
Next up: vs. Montana Western (1/23), vs. Rocky Mountain (1/25)
2. Carroll College (14-4, 5-1 Frontier)
Carroll College drops a spot in the power rankings after a stunning loss to Montana Western at home.
Upsets happen. You see it all the time in NCAA hoops.
This shouldn’t be a big worry for the Saints if they can get right back on track.
They proved that they can win big road games, outlasting Rocky Mountain over three overtimes in Billings last Wednesday.
They also have a handful of scorers, including Dane Warp and Jovan Sljivancanin.
If those two keep it up, Carroll has a good chance to not only make an impact in the Frontier, but on the national stage as well.
Next up: at Montana State Northern (1/22), at Providence (1/25)
3. University of Providence (16-2, 4-2 Frontier)
Providence looked like it was going to be the team to beat in the Frontier Conference this season.
Everything was going great, with the Argos starting the season 15-0.
Since then, they have gone 1-2 with two tough road losses to Carroll and Lewis-Clark State.
During Providence’s most recent loss in Lewiston, Idaho, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly put up his typical numbers of 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but also turned the ball over five times.
Providence is not out of the race by any means, but it’s time to tighten up the screws. It’s not going to get any easier from here, even with a bunch of home games coming up.
Next up: at Montana State Northern (1/23), vs. Carroll (1/25)
4. Montana Western (9-8, 2-4 Frontier)
It has been a rough year and a half for the Montana Western men’s basketball team.
But it may have finally rounded the corner.
Bulldogs’ coach Mike Larsen had the biggest week of his career, first knocking off No. 9 Carroll in Helena, and then taking it to Rocky Mountain back in Dillon.
The trio of James Jones, Connor Burkhart and Cedric Boone have been big of late, scoring half of the team’s points, and they need to keep it up.
Montana Western is not a team that should be taken for granted, especially once the Frontier Conference Tournament comes around.
If it can knock off Carroll, what else can it do?
Next up: at Lewis-Clark State (1/23), at Montana Tech (1/25)
5. Montana Tech (11-6, 3-3 Frontier)
Montana Tech has been riding in the middle of the Frontier Conference for the majority of the season.
It won the games it was supposed to but couldn’t get past top teams such as Carroll, Lewis-Clark State and Providence.
To move up, the Orediggers will need to show they can pull off some wins against nationally ranked teams to put them in the top tier.
They have scorers like Sindou Diallo, who is averaging 20.8 points per game and Taylor England, who is right behind with 16.5 points per game.
They have a week to think about it with a few winnable road games coming up, but a road game against Providence would be a perfect start.
Next up: vs. Rocky Mountain (1/23), vs. Montana Western (1/25)
6. Rocky Mountain (6-9, 1-5 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain should be happy that is it finally back on its home court and not playing at the MetroPark.
It should not be happy, however, that it continues to lose.
The Battlin’ Bears have shown very little, winning just two out of their last nine games.
Guard Clayton Ladine has been the only bright spot, leading Rocky in every offensive category.
Rocky continues its road this week, but if it can survive that, then it has three of its next four at home.
Maybe it’ll be a turn around.
Next up: at Montana Tech (1/23), at Lewis-Clark State (1/25)
7. Montana State Northern (11-7, 1-5 Frontier)
Montana State Northern was supposed to be the surprise team of the Frontier Conference.
It even received preseason votes to come away with a conference title.
But since the Frontier started up again in January, the Lights have been turned off.
Northern has lost its last four games, all by double digits.
Maybe four straight at home will fix that, but it’s a big hole to dig out of.
Next up: vs. Carroll (1/22), vs. Providence (1/23)
