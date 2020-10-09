BILLINGS — Two days after unveiling its spring football schedule, the Frontier Conference on Friday announced its schedules for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
The league stated in a press release that the schedules were approved Wednesday afternoon by the Frontier’s Council of Presidents.
Each school will play two games per week against the same conference opponent. The conference-only slate will begin Dec. 5, with Montana Tech hosting Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College welcoming MSU-Northern. The women will tip off at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7.
The same matchups are set for Dec. 6, with the women tipping off at 2 and the men starting at 4.
Jan. 4 will mark the first day all six Frontier teams will be in action on the same day. The regular season will finish on Feb. 21.
According to the league’s release, some conference members will play a limited amount of nonconference games.
The Frontier released its football schedule for the spring of 2021 on Wednesday. It is a seven-week, league-only schedule that will begin Saturday, Feb. 27. There will be no bye weeks.
The opening weekend of football games will consist of Carroll College hosting Montana Western, the College of Idaho hosting MSU-Northern, Montana Tech visiting Eastern Oregon and Rocky traveling to Southern Oregon.
In September, the Frontier said its conference-only volleyball season will begin the weekend of Jan. 29-30. Not unlike basketball, the league said each team will play two matches per week against the same opponent.
The first week of matches will pit Montana Western at MSU-Northern, Montana Tech at Rocky, and the University of Providence at Carroll. The conference volleyball tournament is scheduled for April 6, 8, and 10.
The NAIA national volleyball tournament begins with the first round of games on April 17.
The complete schedules are posted on the Frontier Conference website, www.frontierconference.com.
According to the Frontier release, the dates of the conference-only games may be subject to change as recommended by the institutions and local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
