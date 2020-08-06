WHITEFISH — The Frontier Conference announced Friday morning that all conference volleyball games will be played in the spring.
"This move from the fall was done to accommodate all schools in the Frontier Conference and to further align the sport with the NAIA Championships to be held during the spring," the Frontier Conference Council of Presidents said in a statement.
The Council of Presidents also announced that the conference will plan to participate in the post-season whenever the NAIA championship dates are set for next spring.
The conference had previously released a statement announcing that cross country and golf will still take place in the fall, with football and volleyball being decided at a later date.
