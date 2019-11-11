HELENA — The Beatles said once:
“And in the end
The love you take
Is equal to the love you make.”
But there is nothing to love about the Frontier Conference football season coming to a close.
There are two more Frontier Conference Power Rankings, however.
With playoffs around the corner, will two teams get in?
Let’s see how everybody did.
1. College of Idaho (9-0, 9-0 Frontier)
The College of Idaho has been the most consistent team in the Frontier Conference this season.
So don’t count out the Yotes.
C of I scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to take it to Montana Western and knocked them out of the top 25 with a convincing 38-27 win.
It was just another typical day in Caldwell, Idaho.
Quarterback Darius-James Peterson finished with 230 total yards and a touchdown, running back Nick Calzaretta finished with 82 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns and wide receiver Hunter Juarez finished with 100 yards and a touchdown reception.
C of I looks playoff ready.
Next up: vs. Montana State Northern
2. Carroll College (6-3, 6-3 Frontier)
Carroll College is coming off its biggest win of the season.
That’s what happens when you knock off your rival, who happens to be ranked in the top 25.
The Saints pulled off a 30-19 upset of No. 23 Montana Tech to crack the national rankings for the first time in three years.
Wide receiver Shane Sipes finished with 159 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Apparently, people are calling him the Tech Torturer now.
Next week, Carroll tries for 7 wins.
Next up: at Eastern Oregon
3. Montana Tech (6-3, 6-3 Frontier)
Montana Tech doesn’t drop off much despite a tough loss in Helena.
Sure, the Saints buried the Orediggers’ hopes of an at-large playoff berth, but Montana Tech didn’t necessarily play poorly.
And who would have guessed that the Orediggers are a passing team?
Quarterback Jet Campbell finished with 306 passing yards and a touchdown to his favorite target Trevor Hoffman.
Hoffman finished with just 190 yards receiving. That’s all.
Montana Tech should finish its season on a high note next week.
Next up: vs. Rocky Mountain
4. Montana Western (6-3, 6-3 Frontier)
Montana Western looked like it was going to pull off the upset of the year heading into the half ahead of No. 6 College of Idaho.
That didn’t turn out to be the case as the Yotes rallied and ran over the Bulldogs 38-27.
At least quarterback Jon Jund will be a lot of fun to watch the next two seasons.
He finished completing 60 percent of his passes for 306 yards and a touchdown.
He also threw two interceptions that came back to bite him.
Look for a good matchup to finish the season.
Next up: vs. Southern Oregon
5. Southern Oregon (4-6, 4-5 Frontier)
Southern Oregon has had a roller coaster of a season.
But on Saturday, quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson had the game of his life.
Hutchinson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders defeated Montana State Northern 27-19.
Hutchinson’s top target was Jordan Suell, who caught nine passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
The Raiders have been trying to find their identity all season. Are they now a passing team?
Next week will be interesting when they travel to Dillon.
Next up: at Montana Western
6. Eastern Oregon (3-7, 3-6 Frontier)
Eastern Oregon’s game against Rocky Mountain could have gone either way.
In fact, it was pretty even until the Mountaineers pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 27-17 win.
EOU quarterback Kai Quinn showed that he was a dual threat as he finished with 126 passing yards and 71 yards rushing.
This was a big win for Eastern Oregon on the road.
Can it keep up the momentum next week against Carroll during senior day?
Next up: vs. Carroll
7. Rocky Mountain (3-7, 2-7 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain has struggled all season since it’s opening week win over Dickinson State.
And even though the Battlin’ Bears didn’t defeat Eastern Oregon this week, they showed they could actually battle.
Kamden Brown had one of the better Rocky Mountain quarterback performances of the season, passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Carter Garsjo finished with a team-high 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Imagine if the Battlin’ Bears were playing like this all season.
Maybe this momentum can pull off an upset in Butte this week.
Next up: at Montana Tech
8. Montana State Northern (1-9, 0-9 Frontier)
Montana State Northern had its best chance to win a conference game this past week.
They were so close but came up short, losing to Southern Oregon.
Freshman quarterback Brenden Medina threw for 264 yards, wide receiver Jake Horner caught four passes for 140 yards and running back Jett Robertson rushed for 96 yards.
Not to mention the Lights attempted a comeback in the second half.
Things are looking up. Just not next week in Caldwell, Idaho.
Next up: at College of Idaho
