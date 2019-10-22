It seems like every week in the Frontier Conference has a theme.
Last week the top teams proved to the conference why they deserve their spot in the standings.
This week, teams proved to themselves why their program is on the rise.
The College of Idaho, Carroll College and Rocky Mountain all had big wins.
Let’s see what that does to this week’s power rankings.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. The College of Idaho (6-0, 6-0 Frontier)
The College of Idaho has proven why it’s been the top team in the conference by blowing out their opponents.
Now, the Yotes showed that they can win a close game, too.
Kyle Mitchell hit a 58-yard field goal as time expired to come away with a 16-14 win over Montana Tech.
With a leg like that, the question to ask is why didn’t this guy have an opportunity to play NCAA Division I or Division II?
Regardless, C of I showed it can win the close game, and that’s not good for the rest of the field.
They already had two weapons in offensive player of the year hopefuls quarterback Darius-James Peterson and running back Nick Calzaretta. Add a kicker that can nail near 60-yard field goals and you have quite the trifecta.
Well, the Yotes are the team to beat come playoff time.
Next up: at Southern Oregon
2. Carroll College (3-3, 3-3 Frontier)
It has been a rough few weeks for Carroll, as of late.
The Saints suffered a heartbreaking loss to Southern Oregon, and then got decimated by C of I.
But things turned around this past weekend against Montana Western.
Carroll came away with a 33-29 win over the Bulldogs for their second win against ranked opponents this season.
The Saints running game did most of the damage as freshman Matthew Burgess ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Major Ali ran for 107 yards and a touchdown.
It might be hard to catch the Yotes for the top spot in the Frontier, but if Carroll can win out, a 7-3 record would be a giant accomplishment for its football program and first year head coach, Troy Purcell.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain
3. Montana Tech (4-2, 4-2 Frontier)
Montana Tech was another team that proved something to itself this week.
The Orediggers hung with the No. 8 team in the nation.
Montana Tech has no reason to lower its head after watching the Yotes nail a 58-yard field goal to win the game.
If anything, this should be motivation to run over the Frontier for the remainder of the season.
The Orediggers have a favorable schedule for the rest of the season, and with a pair of young running backs taking over for the injured Jed Fike, it’ll give them more than enough confidence for next season.
Next up vs. Eastern Oregon
4. Southern Oregon (3-4, 3-3 Frontier)
Southern Oregon could not buy a win to start the season.
Now, it’s looking like it can’t lose.
The Raiders have won three straight games, including a 31-25 win at Eastern Oregon.
Quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson has returned to form, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The only problem is that Southern Oregon doesn’t have a favorable schedule to end the year.
The Raiders have already turned their season around, but now the question is, can they keep it going?
The coming weeks will tell.
Next up: vs. College of Idaho
5. Rocky Mountain (3-4, 2-4 Frontier)
The Battlin’ Bears get their highest spot on the Power Rankings since the beginning of the season.
That’s because they finally got some momentum after picking up their first win in five weeks.
Before last weekend, Rocky Mountain put up a total of 28 points. That all changed when they put up 57 against Montana State Northern.
Certainly the Lights aren’t the top of NAIA competition, but wins bring confidence, and the Battlin’ Bears were desperate for some.
The quarterback duo of Drew Korf and Kamden Brown combined for 369 passing yards and four touchdown passes.
Look for Rocky Mountain to put-up a fight next week at home. It might be closer than you think.
Next up: vs. Carroll
6. Montana Western (4-2, 4-2)
How can a ranked team drop this far in the power rankings?
The answer is by simply not winning close games against good teams.
There was so much hype heading into the College of Idaho game at the end of the season that it looked like it was going to be the battle of the unbeaten teams.
But the Bulldogs have lost two straight games to Montana Tech and Carroll and need to get back on track if they want any chance of a postseason.
Quarterback Jon Jund has shown that he can lead this team, but he might need a little help with four weeks left in the season.
Next up: vs. Montana State Northern
7. Eastern Oregon (2-5, 2-4 Frontier)
Eastern Oregon has been desperately looking for wins this season.
But the Mountaineers just couldn’t come back against Southern Oregon on Saturday.
Coach Tim Camp has revamped the offense and defense this season and has turned out well for quarterback Kai Quinn and running back Victor Diaz.
Quinn threw for 153 yards on 10-of-17 attempts and scored two rushing touchdowns while Diaz rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Things won’t get easier for Eastern Oregon, so if it wants to turn its season around, next week is no better way to start.
Although its opponent will also be in a bad mood and looking for some redemption.
Next up: at Montana Tech
8. Montana State Northern (1-6, 0-6 Frontier)
Montana State Northern showed it could score last week against Rocky Mountain.
It put up 39 points.
The only problem was that the Lights turned the ball over five times.
Quarterback Brandon Medina’s three touchdown passes were spoiled by his three interceptions.
Northern also fumbled twice.
It is interesting to consider what the Lights’ season could have been like if they hadn’t made so many mistakes.
NCAA Division II Simon Frasier University got its first conference win in five years, snapping a 35-game losing streak.
Maybe the Lights can use that as inspiration.
Next up: at Montana Western
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.