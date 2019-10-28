It seems each week, there are surprises lurking just around the corner when it comes to Frontier Conference football.
Rocky Mountain started the year ranked, but has since spiraled to the bottom.
Last week it was Carroll College knocking off Montana Western.
Before that, Southern Oregon started 0-4 but has won three out of its last four games.
But this week, there were no surprises. Everything went according to plan.
Let’s take a look.
1. College of Idaho (7-0, 7-0 Frontier)
The College of Idaho keeps winning.
And by not a small margin either.
The Yotes handled Southern Oregon with ease with a 42-14 win.
Junior running back Nick Calzaretta took a backseat to his quarterback as Darius-James Peterson threw for 320 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 83 yards.
The only question is, can anybody beat this team?
Maybe they just need some tougher competition. I know the NCAA Division II’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference is desperately looking for teams. It should give C of I a call.
Next up: at Eastern Oregon
2. Montana Tech (5-2, 5-2 Frontier)
It didn’t look good for Montana Tech after losing running back Jed Fike for the season.
But the Orediggers might have found their future in freshman Blake Counts.
Counts was thrown in following Fike’s injury and has played extremely well.
During a 23-10 win over Eastern Oregon, Counts ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Playoffs might be a long shot with how good C of I is, but if the Orediggers win out, it could be a possibility.
Next up: at Southern Oregon
3. Carroll College (4-3, 4-3 Frontier)
Carroll has already proven that it can win at home this year.
On Saturday, it proved it can also win on the road.
The Saints rallied from a 14-3 deficit to take down Rocky Mountain 51-17 in Billings.
Quarterback Devan Bridgewater completed 63 percent of his passes for 249 yards while also running for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Even the defense got involved as Rex Irby picked off the Battlin’ Bears twice and returned one for a 34-yard touchdown score.
Carroll might have a difficult time convincing the NAIA it should make the playoffs but it has definitely exceeded expectations this season.
Next up: at Montana State Northern
4. Montana Western (5-2, 5-2 Frontier)
Montana Western is headed in the right direction again.
The Bulldogs snapped their two-game losing streak by taking down Montana State Northern 59-13.
Quarterback Jon Jund put on a show, throwing for 330 yards and 6 touchdowns while also rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown.
What is with all the dual threat quarterbacks in the Frontier?
There was also a competition between receivers Walker McKitrick and Nate Simkins, who each caught three touchdown passes and finished for 130-plus yards each.
The Bulldogs might not have a favorable schedule heading forward but, if they win out, it could put them with Carroll and Montana Tech as an at large berth into the NAIA playoffs.
Next up: vs. Rocky Mountain
5. Southern Oregon (3-5, 3-4 Frontier)
Southern Oregon stayed with the College of Idaho for a quarter.
That’s not to say the Raiders don’t have some weapons that they can use for the final three weeks of the season.
Quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Suell caught three passes, including a 59-yard pass in the first quarter.
It’s been a down season for Southern Oregon but, with winnable games left on the schedule and the opportunity to knock off Montana Tech next week, it could turn its season around.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech
6. Eastern Oregon (2-6, 2-5 Frontier)
Eastern Oregon is another team that can end the season on a positive note with a few wins, much like Southern Oregon.
The Mountaineers had their chance but Montana Tech was too much last week.
Eastern Oregon was held to just 171 yard of total offense.
The good news came when Josh Mendoza scored a touchdown on a 70-yard kick return but, to get wins, the Mountaineers are going to need more offense.
This week might be a struggle, but the game in two weeks against Rocky Mountain could be the time when Eastern Oregon gets back in the winning column.
Next up: vs. College of Idaho
7. Rocky Mountain (3-5, 2-5 Frontier)
Things are still not going well for Rocky Mountain College.
The Battlin’ Bears got blown out by Carroll, losing 51-17 at home, and are now on their third quarterback.
Kamden Brown completed 13-of-25 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, but also three interceptions.
Rocky couldn’t get a running game going despite seven players getting carries.
The Battlin’ Bears can chalk this season up as a learning experience. It’s going to be a long three weeks before the season ends.
Next up: at Montana Western
8. Montana State Northern (1-7, 0-7 Frontier)
Montana State Northern is having another bad year.
And it looked so promising, too, after a win over Arizona Christian.
The Lights tried a new quarterback in Tre’ Long, but the change didn’t do much good.
He threw for 4 interceptions and completed only 46 percent of his passes.
At least basketball started up. The Lights were picked to finish third in the Frontier this season.
Next up: vs. Carroll
