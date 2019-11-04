In a couple of weeks, the Frontier Conference football season will be coming to a close.
Sad, right?
But not before the top four teams battle one last time to see if it is possible for an at-large playoff bid.
The College of Idaho will take on Montana Western, while Montana Tech travels to Carroll College.
So what is better than getting reach for these top matchups than to see where they lay in the Frontier Conference Power Rankings.
Here is a hint, they haven’t moved much from the weeks prior.
1. College of Idaho (8-0, 8-0 Frontier)
The College of Idaho keeps winning.
Although this week wasn’t as easy as it probably was supposed to be.
The Yotes battled Eastern Oregon and had to put up a touchdown in the fourth quarter that’s the difference of the game.
C of I showed it has a lot of weapons that might be beneficial come playoff time.
Quarterback Darius-James Peterson threw for 274 yards and a touchdown, while running back Nick Calzaretta ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Even wide receiver Hunter Juarez had a game with 118 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.
Montana Western will have a challenge this week.
Next up: vs. Montana Western
2. Montana Tech (6-2. 6-2 Frontier)
Montana Tech looked like its season was in peril when running back Jed Fike went down with a season-ending injury.
But freshmen Blake Counts and Tyler Folkes stepped up in his place.
During a 28-14 win over Southern Oregon this past weekend, the duo ran for a combined 185 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Jet Campbell also threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The Orediggers have certainly dug themselves out of a hole. A couple more wins could see them making the playoffs.
That is, if Carroll doesn’t have anything to say about it during their meeting this weekend.
Next up: at Carroll College
3. Montana Western (6-2, 6-2 Frontier)
Montana Western is officially back in the saddle again after two straight wins over the last two weeks.
And that includes a 40-10 shellacking of Rocky Mountain College.
Quarterback Jon Jund showed off his arm, completing 50 percent of his passes for 230 yards and five touchdown passes.
Three of the touchdowns went to wide receiver Nate Simkins while the other two ended up going to Kyler Prante.
Jund will need to duplicate his performance next week if the Bulldogs want a chance to at the playoffs.
The only problem is that an undefeated College of Idaho stands in their way.
Next up: at College of Idaho
4. Carroll College (5-3, 5-3 Frontier)
Last week, Carroll College showed it can win on the road.
This week, it showed it can win at night.
The Saints defeated Montana State Northern 27-6 in a game that shouldn’t have been that close.
Freshman running back Matthew Burgess ran for just 39 yards, while quarterback Devan Bridgewater completed just 34 percent of his passes.
But, as coach Troy Purcell says, the next day you need to put it behind you.
Especially with a tough Montana Tech team coming into town.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech
5. Eastern Oregon (2-7, 2-6 Frontier)
Eastern Oregon is the team that makes the biggest leap in this week’s power rankings.
Mainly because it hung with the Frontier Conference’s top team.
Mountie fans have something to look forward to as quarterback Kai Quinn threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Cade Reed.
Reed only had two catches, but one was for 95 yards. Imagine if he had had four catches?
Eastern Oregon has a favorable schedule for its last two games, so maybe it could end its season on a high note.
After all, it did last season.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain
6. Southern Oregon (3-6, 3-5 Frontier)
Southern Oregon quarterback Trent Banner did not have a good introduction to the Frontier Conference.
Banner completed just 46 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions as the Raiders lost to Montana Tech 28-14.
It’s been a rollercoaster of a season as Southern Oregon thought it was going to turn its trajectory around with three straight wins earlier this year.
The good news is that the Raiders have a favorable schedule for their last two weeks.
The bad news is that they will have to do a lot of traveling.
Let’s see what happens.
Next up: at Montana State Northern
7. Montana State Northern (1-8, 0-8 Frontier)
All season, Montana State Northern has been stuck at the bottom of the power ranking.
An 0-8 Frontier Conference record will do that.
But the Lights showed fight this week against an improved Carroll team.
Quarterback Tre Long completed 57 percent of his passes for 144 yards and also ran for 40 yards.
There has been not much positive for Northern this season, but could Long be the answer?
Lights have their best shot at a second win next week.
Next up: vs. Southern Oregon
8. Rocky Mountain (3-6, 2-6 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain has struggled on offense.
The only teams it could score more than three touchdowns against have been Dickinson State and Montana State Northern.
Its defense has also been subpar, giving up more than 40 points four times this season.
The only bright spot has been running back Sam Sparks, but even his 67 yards against Montana Western last week were clearly not enough.
The Battlin’ Bears have a good shot at home this week to get another win.
Otherwise, they can look forward to next season.
Next up: vs. Eastern Oregon
