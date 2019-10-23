KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team is ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Division I Preseason Top 25 poll.
The Battlin’ Bears are one of three Frontier Conference teams ranked among the top 25.
Carroll College is ranked No. 7, while the University of Providence is ranked No. 17.
Defending national champion Montana Western was among teams receiving votes, along with Lewis-Clark State.
Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. The Lions lost to the Bulldogs in the semifinals of last year’s national tournament in Billings. Montana Western would go on to defeat Oklahoma City 75-59 for the program’s first national championship.
Rocky (1-1) will play Yellowstone Christian on Tuesday at the Shrine Auditorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.