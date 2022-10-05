GREAT FALLS – The Frontier Conference recently voted to switch to a single-site format for the 2022-2023 basketball postseason.
The Council of Presidents voted 5-1 last week to hold this season’s postseason tournament at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Feb. 26-28. Both the men’s and women’s tourneys will run Sunday through Tuesday.
The Monday schedule could be altered depending on the challenge-game schedule of the Northern C high school tournament.
Since the 2007-08 season, postseason basketball games in the Frontier have been played at on-campus sites, forcing considerable travel and events that took about a week to finish.
Doug Hashley, athletic director at the University of Providence, said Tuesday that his school is pleased to be the tournament host.
“This is a good basketball town,” Hashley told board members at the monthly meeting of the Confero Sports Foundation, a Great Falls group dedicated to bringing events to the Electric City.
“It will be at a neutral site. It’s here and I hope it stays here.”
McDonald’s is the tournament sponsor.
