Frontier Conference women’s basketball is underway. Here is a little bit about each team. They are in order by how the coaches voted in the preseason polls.
1. Carroll College
Last season: 26-8, 14-4 Frontier Conference. NAIA Tournament Second Round
Key returners: F Christine Denny (jr), G Dani Wagner (jr)
Key loss: F Hannah Dean
Carroll College graduated all-conference forward Hannah Dean but returns 10 players from last season’s roster including junior forward Christine Denny and Dani Wagner. The Saints also added NCAA Division I transfers in sophomore guard Kamden Hilborn (Montana State) and senior forward Emerald Toth (Boise State) as they look for their third consecutive NAIA Tournament appearance.
2. Rocky Mountain College
Last season: 20-13, 10-8 Frontier Conference. NAIA Tournament First Round
Key returners: F Markaela Francis (sr), G Kloie Thatcher (so.)
Key losses: G Alecia Chamberlin, F Justyn Juhl
Rocky Mountain College returns all conference senior forward Markaela Francis who did well last season averaging 11.2 points per game and is continuing that trend averaging 17.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Now, the Battlin’ Bears will also look to younger players with sophomore point guard Kloie Thatcher and freshman forward Mackenzie Dethman.
3. University of Providence
Last season: 18-14, 7-11 Frontier Conference. NAIA Tournament First Round
Key returners: F Parker Esary (jr), G Emilee Maldonado (jr), Kennedy Cartwright (so)
Key losses: None
It was an up and down season for Providence last season but the Argos shocked Billings by nearly defeating top-ranked Campbellsville. Providence features the Frontier Conference preseason player of the Year Emilee Maldonado and all conference post Parker Esary. The Argos’ leading scorer is Kennedy Cartwright averaging 19.2 and 9,2 rebounds per game. Senior Jenna Randich is also back after suffering a season ending injury last December.
4. Lewis-Clark State
Last season: 22-12, 9-9 Frontier Conference. NAIA Tournament Quarterfinals.
Key returner: none
Key losses: C Jossilyn Blackman, F Hailey Turner
Lewis-Clark State put together a nice NAIA Tournament run last season but was senior heavy losing their two top scoring post threats in Jossilyn Blackman and Hailey Turner. This season the Warriors’ size have been replaced with production from a trio of scorers including junior Kiara Burlage, senior Jamie Neilson and North Idaho College transfer Heidi Sellman.
5. Montana Western
Last season: 30-4, 15-3 Frontier Conference. NAIA National Champions.
Key returners: None
Key losses: PG Brianna King, F Britt Cooper, F Cierra Lamey G Tori Anderson
The city of Dillon had reason to celebrate last season as Montana Western brought home a National Championship. Even though the Bulldogs lost four starters including National Player of the Year Brianna King, the scoring production hasn’t suffered this season as six players are averaging 8.1 points per game or higher. Junior forward Shannon Worster and redshirt freshman Jenni Weber are leading the way with 11 points per game.
6. MSU Northern
Last season: 13-18, 5-18 Frontier Conference. No postseason appearance
Key returners: G Peyton Kehr (jr), F Sydney Hovde (jr)
Key losses: None
Montana State University-Northern finished its second straight losing season under Chris Mouat. The good news is that the Lights return their two best players in junior guard Peyton Kehr and junior forward Sydney Hovde. This season the two have taken a back seat to a pair of transfers in forward Hailey Nicholson (Montana) and guard Mckenzie Gunter (Walla Walla Community College). Now with more scoring options, the Lights look to get back to its winning ways.
7. Montana Tech
Last season: 13-17, 3-15 Frontier Conference. No postseason appearance.
Key returners: F Mesa Williams (jr), G Mollie Peoples (jr)
Key losses: None
Montana Tech finished with just three wins in the Frontier Conference last season, but with no seniors on last year’s roster the Orediggers look to use their experience. Mollie Peoples was a spark off the bench scoring 10.9 points per game and will continue to be this season. Montana Tech also added a freshmen in Tavia Rooney who is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game.
