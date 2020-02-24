Frontier Conference women’s basketball’s regular season is coming to a close.
Each team has just two games left before the Frontier Conference Tournament.
But so much can happen in those two games.
The first place win can celebrate a regular season title, or could even drop down to third place with two losses.
The third place team could be hosting the Frontier Conference Tournament with two wins and some help from others.
And the fifth place team could jump up to third place if things play out just right.
Confused?
The latest power rankings will sort it all out for you.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Carroll College (19-9, 11-5 Frontier)
Carroll College won two big road games against Montana Tech and Lewis-Clark State this week to put itself onto a tie with Montana Western for first place in the Frontier Conference.
But the Saints still need to win if they want to host the conference tournament.
Carroll will need to gain a game on Montana Western this week, whether that means winning both games and the Bulldogs losing a game, or Montana Western losing two games and Carroll winning a game.
Their best bet would be the Saints defeating Providence and Montana State Northern and putting the pressure on Montana Western.
Aside from creating momentum, it would give seniors Taylor Salonen and Emerald Toth a nice way to celebrate their final regular season games at the PE Center.
Next up: vs. Providence (2/27), vs. Montana State Northern (2/28)
2. Montana Western (18-9, 11-5 Frontier)
Montana Western had a chance to win the Frontier Conference regular season, but a loss to Providence postponed that.
The Bulldogs’ fate is in their own hands, as two wins this week will make them back-to-back regular season champs.
That’s not to say it’ll be easy.
Montana Western can take down Montana Tech, but it only defeated Lewis-Clark State by four points in the first meeting in Dillon.
The Bulldogs haven’t lost at home to a NAIA school, so home court advantage will be key to their future success.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech (2/27), vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/29)
3. Lewis-Clark State (18-8, 10-6 Frontier)
Much like Montana Western, Lewis-Clark State’s fate is in its own hands.
The Warriors are just one game out of first place, but will need some wins and some help if they want to host the conference tournament.
The only way for that to happen is two wins over Rocky Mountain and Montana Western, and then Carroll losing both their home games this week.
Two wins without worrying about Carroll’s outcome could also leapfrog the Bulldogs for second place.
Two losses, however, could drop them down to fourth place in the conference.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain (2/27), at Montana Western (2/29)
4. Rocky Mountain (17-10, 8-8 Frontier)
It’s too late for Rocky Mountain to win the conference championship or even claim second place.
But the Battlin’ Bears have an opportunity to come away with third place with a win over Lewis-Clark State.
They already have a win over the Warriors earlier this season in Billings, and they obviously like playing on their home court.
This season, Rocky Mountain has lost just twice, one loss a piece to Carroll and Montana Western.
Third and fourth place doesn’t make much of a difference in the conference tournament, but two consecutive home wins would provide some much needed momentum for a rollercoaster season that started back in mid-January.
Next up: vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/27), vs. Montana Tech (2/29)
5. University of Providence (17-11, 8-8 Frontier)
Providence looks to be stuck in fifth place when the conference tournament comes around, barring a complete collapse of Rocky Mountain.
The Argos will certainly hope for that, since they have a home win over Rocky Mountain but, for now, they need to focus on gaining momentum.
Providence has done well, winning four out of their last five games. A win against Carroll on Thursday night will give them one win against every team in the conference.
It seems that the only way Providence can make the NAIA National Tournament is by claiming the automatic bid and winning the conference tournament.
With their resume and the trio of Emilee Maldonado, Parker Esary and Bailey Cartwright, they are more than capable.
Next up: at Carroll (2/27), vs. Montana State Northern (2/29)
6. Montana Tech (14-14, 4-12 Frontier)
Montana Tech had a chance to gain a little ground in the standings with a couple of wins this week.
It even had a chance to mess up the standings with a win over Lewis-Clark State.
Unfortunately, that was not the case, and the Orediggers sit at the bottom tied with Montana State Northern.
At least they hold the tie breaker over the Skylights, so they will probably face Lewis-Clark State or Rocky Mountain in the opening round of the conference tournament.
Montana Tech faces Rocky Mountain on Saturday. A win in Billings could give the Orediggers some momentum.
Next up: at Montana Western (2/27), at Rocky Mountain (2/29)
7. Montana State Northern (15-13, 4-12 Frontier)
Montana State Northern is desperate for a win.
The Skylights haven’t won since Jan. 22, when they took down Carroll in Havre.
But that is going to be difficult this week.
Northern has won just one road game this season when it defeat Montana Tech 75-73 in overtime.
It’s going to be a difficult path, particularly come tournament time, but a win against Carroll on Friday could give them the momentum they need to go up against a team that they could start the post season against.
Next up: at Carroll (2/28), at Providence (2/29)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.