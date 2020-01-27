I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Frontier Conference schedule is long and grueling.
But with all the travel and opportunities for the teams to beat up on one another, the top teams are starting to come into focus.
Of course, that can always change, because nothing is set in stone and upsets happen.
And then there is the Frontier Conference tournament, but we will get to that later.
For now, let’s see where everybody is.
1. Carroll College (14-6, 6-2 Frontier)
Carroll lost to Montana State Northern earlier this week.
But you almost wouldn’t know it after an emotional win over Providence on Saturday.
Junior Danielle Wagner put the Saints on her back as she scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win.
Carroll has won seven out of its last eight games and isn’t slowing down any time soon.
Good things are in store for the Saints moving forward.
Next up: at Rocky Mountain (1/29), vs. Montana Western (1/31)
2. Lewis-Clark State (13-5, 5-3 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State must love its home gym.
The Warriors haven’t lost a game there all season.
And, this week, they beat Montana Western and Rocky Mountain in convincing fashion.
First, Kiara Burlage put up 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Bulldogs followed by a 19-point, 14-rebound game against the Battlin’ Bears.
If the Warriors hadn’t found their stride before, they have now, and they have put the Frontier Conference on notice.
Next up: at Montana State Northern (1/31), at Providence (2/1)
3. Montana Western (12-7, 5-3 Frontier)
One word to describe Montana Western this week was resilient.
The Bulldogs suffered a big loss to Lewis-Clark State, and then came back to take down Montana Tech in Butte.
Montana Western might not shoot you out of the gym, but they play tough and make shots when needed.
Against Montana Tech their leading scorers were Paige Holmes, Gracey Meyer and Brynley Fitzgerald with just 11 points a piece.
But it’s a win and that is what is most important.
Next up: at Carroll (1/31), vs. Rocky Mountain (2/1)
4. Montana State Northern (15-5, 4-4 Frontier)
Montana State Northern has had a rough January, losing four out of its six games.
But a win against Carroll this past week showed that the Skylights are not out of the fight just yet.
Sure, they lost to Providence the next night, but if they roll off a string of wins, it would give some good competition to Carroll.
Imagine a Carroll-Northern Frontier Conference Tournament championship game.
It could be one of the more entertaining matchups of the season.
Next up: vs. Lewis-Clark State (1/31), vs. Montana Tech (2/1)
5. University of Providence (12-8, 3-5 Frontier)
Providence moves up in the power rankings because it showed some heart this week.
The Argos came away with a solid win at Montana State Northern and nearly beat Carroll at home.
Providence has one of the top starting lineups in the conference, but it hasn’t shown consistency.
Once that comes, the Argos will be NAIA bound and may even get beyond the first round or so.
Next up: vs. Montana Tech (1/31), vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/1)
6. Rocky Mountain (13-6, 4-4 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain looked like it was going to make a statement in the Frontier Conference this season.
But it needs to get back on the winning track.
The Battlin’ Bears have lost three of four and dropped into the middle of the pack.
Sure, there is time to turn things around, but a post player like Markaela Francis is too good for a team to be tied for third.
Rocky has a favorable schedule with a handful of games on their home court, so look for them to gain ground in the standings this week.
Next up: vs. Carroll (1/29), at Montana Western (2/1)
7. Montana Tech (11-9, 1-7 Frontier)
Montana Tech looked like it was going to be the most improved Frontier Conference team this season.
But, instead, the Orediggers are in a hole, much like last season.
Montana Tech features the conference’s leading scorer, Mesa Williams (16.9 ppg) and leading rebounder, Tavia Rooney (11.2 rebounds), per game but haven’t won since Dec. 19.
Not only have the Orediggers lost seven games in a row, but four straight at home.
The upcoming road trip is definitely going to be a challenge.
Next up: at Providence (1/31), at Montana State Northern (2/1)
