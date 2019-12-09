It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
But there is far more than caroling happening.
So, here is the first Frontier Conference women’s basketball power rankings.
There’s plenty to talk about and already plenty of parity.
1. Montana State Northern (9-0, 2-0 Frontier)
Montana State Northern gets the top spot, being the only undefeated women’s basketball team in the Frontier Conference.
The Skylights had two big wins at home over Montana Western and Rocky Mountain to start conference play.
It wasn’t pretty, especially against Rocky Mountain, as the Skylights shot a dismal 35 percent; however, they showed they are capable of winning close games.
Much like last year, the combination of Peyton Kehr and Sydney Hovde will be the story in Havre, but there could also be some surprises.
Take Mckenzie Gunter, for example. She leads Northern in scoring with 11.2 points per game.
2. Rocky Mountain (6-2, 1-1 Frontier)
This was a toss up, since there are five 1-1 Frontier Conference teams fighting each other for position, but Rocky Mountain gets the nod.
The Battlin’ Bears came away with a big 86-77 overtime win over Providence in Great Falls led by senior forward Markela Francis.
She finished with 27 points,14 rebounds and a pair of blocks and converted 78 percent of her shots.
Rocky Mountain ended up losing the second game to Northern, but a signature win like the one it had could do wonders for the team’s confidence.
A trip to Arizona next week will tell a lot about this team.
3. Montana Western (7-3, 1-1 Frontier)
There is no doubt the defending NAIA Champions lost a lot last year.
But without players like Brianna King and Cierra Laney, the Bulldogs are still competitive.
During a signature 73-60 win over Providence at home, Mesa King led the way with 15 points, while guard Shannon Worster finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
This might not be the same Bulldogs team as last season, but if they come away with some more wins like this, they will make the NAIA Tournament for sure.
4 (tie). Montana Tech (9-2, 1-1 Frontier)
The holidays might be right around the corner, but Montana Tech seems to think it’s still Halloween.
The Orediggers put on their best Jekkyl and Hyde impression, first losing by 27 to Carroll and then defeating Lewis-Clark State by 24.
Montana Tech might have found its 1-2 punch with Mesa Williams and Tavia Rooney.
Williams finished with 25 points, while Rooney had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
The Orediggers are only going to improve, so it’ll be an interesting story to follow.
4 (tie). Carroll (7-4, 1-1 Frontier)
Carroll would have received the top spot in the power rankings if it didn’t lose to Lewis-Clark State this week.
The Saints were riding some momentum with wins against the College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and
Montana Tech, but they ran into a wall when they saw the Warriors’ 2-3 zone defense.
No doubt teams will start zoning Carroll, so it will need to hit some open shots.
Kamden Hilborn had a nice week averaging 10.5 points over her last two games.
A break from conference play will be the perfect remedy for a tough week.
4 (tie). Lewis-Clark State (6-2, 1-1 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State had a chance to get higher in the Power Rankings after defeating Carroll at home.
Instead, it lost to Montana Tech by 24 points.
The Warriors shot a dismal 27 percent from the field and 12 percent from 3-point range.
This was kind of shocking, only because they took down Carroll just a day before.
Maybe this is a sign that the Frontier Conference is going to be wild this season.
7. Providence (6-3, 0-2 Frontier)
Here we go again.
Much like last year, on paper, the Argos looked like the team to beat.
The combination of point guard Emilee Maldonado and forward Parker Esary was lethal.
Add NCAA Division II transfer forward Bailey Cartwright and Providence should be unstoppable.
Instead, it started 0-2.
There’s time to turn it around, and for the fans in Great Falls, they should hope that turnaround comes sooner rather than later.
