The air is a little colder.
The sound of caroling is rings through the air.
Yes, the holiday season is upon us.
And that means we are in the middle of non-conference play for the Frontier Conference women’s basketball teams.
Many sought out warmer weather by going to the Phoenix Frontier Classic in Arizona.
It’s the last power rankings of the year.
Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter at @rskuhn
1. Montana State Northern (11-1, 2-0 Frontier)
Montana State Northern had its 10-game winning streak snapped by Bethel in Arizona, but the Skylights are still the team to beat.
In Northern’s last win against Benedictine-Mesa, five players scored in double figures, with Peyton Kehr leading the way with 16 points.
The Lights have come a long way from last year’s sub-par season.
They only had five conference wins in 2018-19.
Can they keep it up? Time will tell in January.
2. Montana Tech (11-3, 1-1 Frontier)
Montana Tech didn’t have a strong start to Frontier Conference play earlier this month.
Carroll ran over the Orediggerrs with a 27-point win.
But since then, Montana Tech has been on a roll.
The Orediggers came back to defeat Lewis-Clark State in convincing fashion, and rolled through the competition in Arizona with wins over San Diego Christian and Northern New Mexico.
Mesa Williams leads the conference with 18.3 points per game, while freshman Tavia Rooney leads the conference in rebounds with 12.1 per game.
If the duo keeps up those numbers, look for Montana Tech to make a postseason run.
3. Carroll College (9-5, 1-1 Frontier)
Carroll suffered two consecutive losses to Lewis-Clark State and Our Lady of the Lake, but has since gotten back to form.
It handled San Diego Christian as Danielle Wagner finished with a game-high 21 points.
One day later, Wagner did even better with 23 points.
While Wagner has been a nice scoring option after Hannah Dean graduated, the Saints will need some help from other players if they want to get back on top of the Frontier Conference.
It’s a long season and there is still some time to figure it out.
4. Lewis-Clark State (9-3, 1-1 Frontier)
After having one of the more difficult schedules to start the season, Lewis-Clark State had an easy stretch of games following its loss to Montana Tech.
The Warriors defeated the next two teams by an average of 28 points, but then lost to NCAA Division III Whitworth.
This is not the same Lewis-Clark State team as last year, but they have proved to be a problem for some teams such as Eastern Oregon and Carroll.
Kiara Burlage leads the team in points and rebounds. Add a lethal zone defense to the mix and the Warriors could cause havoc come conference time.
5. Rocky Mountain (7-3, 1-1 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain split its two games in Arizona last week.
While a nice 21-point win over San Diego Christian will give the Battlin’ Bears some confidence heading into January, it did get trounced by Our Lady of the Lake, 96-59.
Rocky was held to just 32 percent from the field and 14 percent from the 3-point line.
Senior post player Markaela Francis has led her team in nearly every offensive category this season, but was held to just 13 points this game.
The Battlin’ Bears have shown they have more fight in them and will need it when they face tougher competition again.
6. Montana Western (8-5, 1-1 Frontier)
It was a given that Montana Western was not going to be the same team as last year.
But coach Lindsay Wooley is making it work.
It wasn’t a good trip to Arizona, taking only one of three games, but the Bulldogs’ lone win said a lot.
Jenni Weber came off the bench and was not afraid to shoot, scoring a team-high 18 points, while Gracey Meyer scored 15 points.
These two girls are freshmen.
Imagine what they will do in a few years?
7. University of Providence (7-5, 0-2 Frontier)
It has not been a good December for Providence.
The Argos have lost four of their last five games, with their only win coming against Benedictine.
NCAA Division II Concordia (Oregon) transfer Bailey Cartwright has been a nice addition, but with a deep lineup that includes all conference post Parker Esary and preseason player of the year Emilee Maldonado, wins should come at a faster rate.
The Argos have two more games before Frontier play starts up again.
There is no way a team this good should be near the bottom of the standings.
