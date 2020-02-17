The Frontier Conference’s regular season is winding down with just two weeks remaining.
The good news is that there is still plenty of college basketball left, and the Frontier Conference tournament is right around the corner.
While there are just four games left on the schedule, there is still time to shuffle up the Frontier Conference standings.
The top three teams are separated by just one game, so let’s see who has the edge in the weekly power rankings.
1. Montana Western (17-8, 10-4 Frontier)
For everyone who thought Montana Western was going to be a middle-of-the-pack team after losing a handful of seniors from last season’s National Championship run, shame on you.
Sure, the coaches didn’t give the Bulldogs love, either, in the preseason coaches poll, and now coach Lindsay Wooley and his group are showing that they shouldn’t be messed with.
Montana Western has won six out of their last seven games, including beating Carroll twice.
The Bulldogs look like they have a clear path to Billings and to the NAIA National Tournament if they keep winning.
This week will be interesting as they travel to Providence to face the same team that beat Montana Western earlier this month.
Next up: at Providence (2/21), at Montana State Northern (2/22)
2. Carroll College (17-9, 9-5 Frontier)
Carroll College would have had a great week, if it hadn’t been for Montana Western’s Gracy Meyer hitting a shot with five seconds left to lose on Saturday night.
That is the second straight loss it suffered to the Bulldogs, and they definitely have some momentum heading into the Frontier Conference Tournament.
Despite the defeat, the Saints proved that they could pull off close games after defeating Rocky Mountain in overtime just days prior.
Carroll has been successful late in the season and, come conference tournament time, so a buzzer-beating loss is just a bump in the road.
Look for the Saints to get back on track with a dominating win at Montana Tech and then upset Lewis-Clark State in Idaho.
Next up: at Montana Tech (2/18), at Lewis-Clark State (2/22)
3. Montana Tech (14-12, 4-10 Frontier)
Okay, okay, I know what you’re thinking. How can a four-win team be this high in the power rankings?
Montana Tech gets some respect this week for finally putting a full week together.
First, the Orediggers took down Montana State Northern for a second straight win, and then knocked off Providence, as Kaylee Zard showed her dominance with 24 points and eight rebounds.
Add 22 points from Dani Urick, and Montana Tech put together its best game of the season.
If you are going to peak, weeks before the conference tournament is the time to do it.
The Orediggers face Carroll on Tuesday. What would an upset like that do for their conference?
Next up: vs. Carroll (2/18), vs. Lewis-Clark State (2/22)
4. Lewis-Clark State (17-7, 9-5 Frontier)
Lewis-Clark State had a great opportunity to take control of the Frontier Conference with four straight home games.
An 11-3 record would have put the Warriors at the top of the pack.
But Lewis-Clark State wasted those four games by losing to Carroll and Providence on its home court.
The Warriors aren’t out of it, but having three of their remaining four games on the road isn’t in their favor.
At least their leading scorer, Kiara Burlage, has been consistent, averaging 15.1 points per game.
These next couple of weeks are going to be big.
Next up: at Montana Tech (2/20), vs. Carroll (2/22)
5. University of Providence (15-11, 6-8 Frontier)
Providence is one of those teams that just hasn’t put together a consistent season.
Take last week, for example.
In one game, the Argos knocked off Lewis-Clark State on the road, but then lost to Montana Tech two days later.
They have plenty of players who can have big games, such as Parker Esary, Bailey Cartwright and Emilee Maldonado.
The one thing is that the team needs is to find consistency, and this week is a good place to start.
Providence hosts Montana Western and Rocky Mountain to begin a stretch of three of their next four games at home.
It seems like a perfect time to make up some ground.
Next up: vs. Montana Western (2/21) vs. Rocky Mountain (2/22)
6. Rocky Mountain (16-9, 7-7 Frontier)
Rocky Mountain looked as though it could be the favorite to win the conference at one point this season.
A post player like Markaela Francis can easily make a difference.
But despite putting up video game number this week, including a 33-point, 13-rebound performance against Carroll, the Battlin’ Bears came away with two consecutive losses, one of which came on the road.
Playing away from Billings has been difficult this season as Rocky Mountain has accumulated just two NAIA wins all season.
It’s not going to be a pretty week as the team must travel to Montana State Northern and Providence, but one or two wins could give the team the confidence it needs.
Next up: at Montana State Northern (2/21), at Providence (2/22)
7. Montana State Northern (15-11, 4-10 Frontier)
Oh, how things can change.
At the end of 2019, Montana State Northern was sitting in the top-25 and looked to be a contender in the Frontier Conference.
Now, the Skylights are just looking for wins.
Northern has lost seven games in a row and has just two wins since Jan. 1.
This past week, the Skylights averaged 51 points per game and shot less than 35 percent from the field.
Anything can happen, especially since every team qualifies for the Frontier Conference Tournament, but getting wins over these next two weeks will be crucial.
Next up: vs. Rocky Mountain (2/21), vs. Montana Western (2/22)
