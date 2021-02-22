WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the women’s basketball playoff schedule in a press release on Sunday night. 

The playoff seeding is based upon the conference standings, which are predicated on the winning percentage in all conference games the release notes.

Regular-season champion Carroll College (13-1, 19-2) and No. 2 University of Providence (9-4, 9-4) each will receive a first-round bye. Montana Western (12-8, 14-8) is the No. 3 seed, MSU-Northern (5-10, 6-13) is the fourth seed, Montana Tech (5-13, 5-13) the fifth seed, and Rocky Mountain College (1-9, 1-11) is the sixth seed. All playoff games begin at 5 p.m. local time.

The quarterfinals begin Thursday with No. 6 Rocky at No. 3 Montana Western and No. 5 Montana Tech at No. 4 MSU-Northern.

The semifinals are slated for Saturday with the lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Carroll, and the highest remaining seed at No. 2 Providence.

The championship is set for Monday, March 1 with the lowest remaining seed at the highest remaining seed.

