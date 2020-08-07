BUTTE — The Frontier is planning to move forward with their fall football plan, but volleyball will not.
After the Frontier Conference Council of Presidents met via videoconference recently, the conference announced that the recently updated eight-game round-robin football schedule is still the current plan with a slight change in start date, but that the conference has elected to push volleyball to the spring.
Football will start one week later than initially planned, September 19, but that teams can still have players practice at institutions starting on August 15.
According to the press release, the football delay was “recommended by league administrators to give returning students more time to adjust to new health protocols that have been instilled on every campus.”
The Frontier also announced that all their teams plan to participate in the post-season, “whenever the NAIA championship dates are set for next spring.”
As for volleyball, league administrators decided that the sport will be delayed to the spring, with the reason cited to be that it accommodates “all schools in the Frontier Conference,” and that it further aligns with the NAIA Championships which have been pushed to spring by the organization like football.
This story will be updated.
