Men's and women's basketball coaches from the Frontier Conference will be hosting a free virtual coaches clinic on Zoom July 29 and 30 as this year’s Hoops For A Cause event.

Every coach from the league’s six men’s and women’s teams will be presenting for 30 minutes on one of the two nights. Hoops For A Cause, in it’s fourth year, has helped raise money for worthy causes throughout the Frontier Conference through the work of the league's players and coaches.

This year, the cause is Finnley Grace Foster, a 5-year-old girl who has dealt with major medical issues throughout her life, including two bone marrow transplants.

Finnley is the daughter of Katie Whitmore and Pat Foster, who has been a longtime high school and college official in Montana and has officiated Frontier Conference men’s and women’s games for five seasons.

To register for the clinic, coaches can email Montana State-Northern women's basketball coach Chris Mouat at cmouat@msun.edu.

There is a GoFundMe account set up for Finnley. Anyone wishing to contribute to her cause can find the information at www.gofundme.com and use the title Hoops For A Cause Supporting Finnley Grace.

You can also follow her story on Facebook by entering Prayers for Finnley Grace.

