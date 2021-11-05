BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College stumbled last week at Montana Tech, and the 21-17 loss marked the end of the Battlin’ Bears’ four-game winning streak.
Third-year coach Chris Stutzriem blamed himself for the defeat, saying he didn’t do a good enough job preparing his team for a tough matchup on the road. One consequence is that Rocky fell out of sole-possession of first place in the Frontier Conference.
But the Bears, now 6-2 and sharing the top spot in the standings with the College of Idaho, have the opportunity to make things right on Saturday when they host Montana State-Northern (1-8, 1-7 Frontier). Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field.
Despite last week’s outcome, Rocky still has its main goal — the league title — within reach with just two games remaining in the regular season. With a win this week, coupled with a College of Idaho loss, the Bears will clinch at least a share of the Frontier crown. C of I hosts Eastern Oregon.
“The kids know. We talk about it,” Stutzriem said. “You don’t want to run and hide from it.
“I thought our guys came out with a lot of energy in practice (on Tuesday), and that was great to see. They flushed the loss pretty quickly.”
The game against MSU-Northern is Senior Day for Rocky, and as many as 15 players could be suiting up at home for the final time (some may return due to eligibility relief granted as a result of the pandemic).
Among those not expected back next year are some longtime contributors: receivers Lucas Overton and Carter Garsjo, running backs Victor Ngalamulume and Dawson Schick, defensive lineman Chad Nebel, edge defender Alex Bush and placekicker Riley Garrett.
If history is any guide, Rocky and its collection of seniors will be favored to leave Herb Klindt Field with a victory. The Bears have claimed 13 straight in the series and haven’t lost to Northern in seven years. Their last defeat was a 44-41 setback in Billings on Nov. 15, 2014.
But none of that matters to Stutzriem and Rocky, who can’t look ahead to next week’s matchup on the road against Montana Western, a game that might also have league-title implications.
“It’s like this every year. It’s one game at a time for everybody,” Stutzriem said. “We just have to worry about who we’re playing this week and focus on getting this right. If we take care of things on our own end, then we don’t need to worry about anybody else.”
The Lights are coming off a 63-7 home loss to Western last Saturday, but got in the win column for the first time the week prior with a 22-20 triumph at Eastern Oregon.
Defensively, Northern is coordinated by Frontier coaching legend Mike Van Diest and has its share of quality talent. Defensive back Isaiah Paul has six interceptions, tied for second-most in the NAIA. Linebacker Dylan Wampler and safety Hunter Riley rank 1-2 in the Frontier in tackles, and defensive end Joe Fehr is a proven pass rusher.
“They’ve got good players all over,” Stutzriem said. “They’ve very athletic and they play extremely hard. And they’ve got a taste of victory now, which always helps. But I think we’ll be ready.”
The game is a rematch from Sept. 25 in Havre, when Rocky won 31-28. A late touchdown run by quarterback Nate Dick and a game-clinching interception by Kaysan Barnett punctuated a tense fourth quarter.
Dick rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns that day.
“We can’t turn the ball over. Defensively we’ve got to recognize what they’re doing,” Stutzriem said. “We’ve matured on offense and defense and have played better team football. I was proud of our guys in that game. We stayed the course.”
Rocky last won a league title in 2018 under coach Jason Petrino. Prior to that, the Bears won back-to-back Frontier championships in 1998 and 1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.