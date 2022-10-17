BILLINGS — The Frontier Conference women's basketball season is about to kick into high gear.
And with games on the horizon in just a couple of weeks, the league held its virtual media days Monday to give those who cover its teams a chance to chat with each program prior to tip-off.
With four of the conference's six teams having qualified for the NAIA National Championship tournament this past season, the Frontier is brutal — but also gives a formidable regular-season foundation for any school within looking to make a deep postseason run.
Here's a look at some of the top story lines across the league coming out of media days:
Carroll reigns supreme in preseason
Carroll College relishes in having the target on its back.
And as the Frontier Conference's No. 1-ranked team in the league's Preseason Coaches' Poll released Monday, the Fighting Saints are firmly placed as the conference's team to beat for the time being.
Carroll won 27 games this past season to make it five straight seasons of 20 or more wins, an impressive stretch of consistency that is a testament to the program-building credentials of coach Rachelle Sayers, who was hired to lead the Saints in 2011.
Now, they're officially the favorites to win their fourth Frontier title in her tenure. Still, Sayers said that regardless of hype or standing in the poll, she's focused on ensuring that Carroll is ready to win every time it steps out onto the floor.
"Everybody gets up for the Carroll games," Sayers said. "We don't really look at it as pressure, we need to play our best every time we have an opportunity to step out on the floor. ... Obviously, it's a compliment to our players and a deserved compliment for the work that they put in."
Rocky looks to follow on big year
Rocky Mountain College is coming off of a historic season in which it not only won its first regular-season Frontier Conference title since 1987-88, but also made the quarterfinals of the NAIA tournament — the deepest postseason run in school history.
The challenge now for the Battlin' Bears? Keep that success sustained.
Rocky's do-it-all All-American point guard and last season's league Player of the Year, N'Dea Flye, is playing professionally in Sweden now. That leaves a massive amount of production (20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game) on the table for others on the Bears' roster to replace.
However, coach Wes Keller expressed much confidence in his returning talent — such as All-Frontier Conference second-team selection Kloie Thatcher — and their establishment of themselves as leaders, with Thatcher sounding pleased to take on that role when asked about it Monday.
"It's kind of just taking the newcomers under my wing and really letting them know what this program is all about," Thatcher said. "But I'm excited that the girls that we have here, they're willing to learn, they want to get better (and) they want to win. And I think if you have hard-nosed girls like that in your program, you're bound for success."
Battle-tested Western aims for the top
Did Montana Western have plenty of growing pains last year? Absolutely.
But did Montana Western also show that it had loads of potential on display at the same time? You bet.
The rest of the Frontier Conference thinks so, too, as the Bulldogs were positioned only behind Carroll in the league's preseason poll.
Though it finished with just a 15-14 record a year ago, Western — the 2019 national champion — got an at-large bid to the NAIA tournament following two top-25 regular-season wins despite a roster that didn't have a single senior and only two juniors.
With a season through the Frontier grinder now in its rear-view mirror, Western could be serious title challengers if everything clicks, though coach Lindsay Woolley said Monday that he's still trying to get the mojo down in practice at the moment.
"We have a lot of moving parts right now, especially in the first few weeks," senior forward Brynley Fitzgerald, a first-team All-Frontier pick last year, said of the team's outlook. "I'm just doing whatever I can to help kids better better understand what we're trying to do here."
Tech's new coach a prep legend
Followers of Montana's high school girls basketball scene know the name Jeff Graham well.
A Chester native who played for several Frontier schools in the early-to-mid 2000s, Graham spent the past 15 years building a juggernaut girls hoops program at Belt, leading the Class C school in Cascade County to six state championships.
Now, Graham is back in the college ranks after he was hired following the resignation of former Orediggers coach Carly Sanon in June. And though he has a challenge in building a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13, he at least has some familiar faces to help him.
Tech senior forward Dani Urick won two state titles with Graham at Belt, and as a top returner for the Orediggers this season, she's welcoming the sight of her former coach back on the sidelines.
"It's been, I wouldn't say easy, but I just know what he expects and I know what he wants," Urick said. "And that part has been a pretty easy adjustment and it's been fun being able to work together and help each other."
Schools excited for single-site tourney
The Frontier made the move recently to switch its postseason basketball tournaments to a single-site venue starting this year, set for Feb. 26-28, 2023, at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
A return to the league's previous conference tournament format that it used before the 2007-08 season, the news — especially among figures that have been around the Frontier for a while — was positively received by the league's coaches and players when asked their feelings on the matter Monday.
"I'm kind of the grandpa, I guess, of the league, so I have been around to see some of those (single-site tournaments) and participate in some of those, and I loved it," Montana State-Northern coach Chris Mouat, entering his 17th season with the Skylights this year, said of the switch. "All teams, men and women in the same place, great crowds. I thought it was a lot of fun, and so I'm looking forward to it, personally."
The University of Providence, the Frontier's co-regular season champ last season along with Rocky, also relished the idea of a single-site tournament, especially in a venue that's located just a few miles from campus.
"That type of environment should be something everybody's excited to play in," Argos assistant coach J.C. Isakson said. "I think we'll draw big crowds, play in a big environment and (in the) Frontier Conference, a lot of these teams are going to go on and play at a national tournament venue somewhere ... it's going to match more of a true college basketball experience."
Frontier Conference Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Carroll College (5 first-place votes) - 25
2. Montana Western (1) - 19.5
3. Rocky Mountain College - 18
4. University of Providence - 12.5
5. Montana Tech - 8
6. Montana State-Northern -7
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.