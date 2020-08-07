HELENA — Frontier Conference football looks to remain on schedule for this fall.
But that’s not necessarily the case for other sports.
The Frontier Conference announced that its Council of Presidents has voted to move its volleyball season to the spring in order to accommodate all schools and align with the NAIA Volleyball Championships that were delayed last week.
“We wanted to make sure all of our membership schools were on board to be able to play,” Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson said. “We just wanted to make sure we have safety protocols in place.”
Paulson said the change is due to the University of Providence moving its entire fall semester to online classes.
Many members of the athletics faculty have been working remotely since April but are planning to return next week.
“We do things as a family,” Paulson said. “The presidents really felt the importance of keeping us together as a group because we would have been putting Providence in a position where it would have to generate its own schedule in the spring.”
Providence Athletic Director Doug Hashley was unavailable for comment but the university released a press release that stated that it is committed to student, staff, faculty and community safety.
“The decision was not made lightly,” the release read.
Carroll College volleyball coach Moe Boyle has been a part of NAIA volleyball for 15 seasons and has never experienced a change like this.
“My heart breaks for the players,” Boyle said. “I felt like there was a missed opportunity to get a season in.
“As far as health and safety goes, we are one of the lowest risk sports. We don’t touch, weren’t going to switch benches, we could clean the ball after every play. I find it hard to believe our decision was all about health and safety.”
The Frontier Conference has already divided the schools for its football schedule after it announced that College of Idaho, Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon will opt out and play entirely in the spring.
“Football is one of our flagship sports, but we are looking at this as a total endeavor,” Paulson said.
Friday morning, the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference decided it would postpone conference football until the spring, but Paulson said that the announcement did not affect the Frontier Conference’s future.
“We just feel that, in Montana, we continue to see numbers (of cases) where having a season is doable,” Paulson said. “We are different than the Big Sky because it has schools in eight states; we have one. This isn’t a slam dunk by any means but you can’t know until you try.”
According to the Center of Disease Control, Montana has seen 4,593 cases of COVID-19, ranking it fifth among states with the least amount of cases.
“August 15 will be the date that schools can start, although they can move back if they wish,” Paulson said.
The Frontier Conference’s football schedule now plans to begin on Sept. 19 and will run through the weekend of Nov. 20. Teams in Montana will play a round-robin, eight-game schedule, but will be able to schedule up to three more games in the spring if they wish after the NAIA has lifted all of it’s schedule restrictions.
Carroll plans to continue its football practices on schedule even with the new schedule still being put in place.
The Frontier Conference is continuing to meet weekly with membership schools, their athletic directors and presidents and, although each county in Montana has different approaches from their respective health departments, Paulson doesn’t look at this as a defeat.
“You have to be optimistic, and you have to try to provide a product for our student-athletes,” Paulson said. “It’s kind of a crap shoot when you are trying to react to a moving target. The best way is you have to be flexible.”
While fall sports have been changing on a weekly basis, the future of NAIA men’s and women’s basketball is also still being discussed. Traditionally, the season has started in the third week of October, and the next two months have been dedicated to non-conference schedules.
“We are approaching this just like fall sports, where we are waiting on a decision from the NAIA,” Paulson said. “They are working on guidelines as we speak. It was important to get the fall sports figured out.”
But Paulson also stressed the importance of recognizing that the pandemic might not be over in the spring.
“It’s not like we are waving a magic wand over this and spring is the answer,” he said. “The endgame is that we have to get a vaccine and trust that medicine is working just as hard as we are in athletics.”
