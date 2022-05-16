HARLEM — Taya Trottier grew up playing basketball in a way most little girls didn’t — on the boys team.
From third to sixth grade, Trottier played on Harlem's Hi-Line Outlaws AAU basketball team alongside the now seniors RJ Ramone and Tyler Cichosz, with coach Myron Hoops at the helm.
“Competing with the boys made me play stronger and more confident," she said. "It definitely helped me get to where I am now.”
Although she more than held her own as the lone girl on the team, it’s fair to say she started her career being underestimated.
And some might say that has continued for the 5-foot-7 guard.
Trottier's average of 21.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this past season might come as a surprise to some if you solely look her size and numbers. Add a middle-of-the-road 10-15 record for the Wildcats as well Harlem's remote location and one can begin to see why the lightning-quick guard has, in the opinion of some, failed to receive the attention she deserves.
Trottier is just fine with the task of turning doubters into believers, though, as she continues to impress those who have had the chance to watch her play.
She was recently named to the all-star team at the HIT tournament, (H-Line Invitational Tournament), which features some of Montana’s top high school talent from each of the state’s four classifications. Trottier led all scorers for the Class B team.
Her latest accomplishment, and perhaps the greatest of her career, recently came with an invitation to join nine other girls in representing Montana for the Montana-Wyoming all-star series as the lone Class B girls representative.
“It’s an awesome feeling to be picked as one of the top players in Montana," Trottier said. "I know one of the last Native players to play in the series was Lily Gopher (Box Elder), who was one of my role models growing up.”
Let’s not forget the in-season accomplishments, either. A three-time all-state Class B selection and four-year starter, Trottier averaged led her team to the state tournament this past season. As a freshman, she helped the Wildcats to their first state tournament appearance in school history.
“I was able to get here with my dedication, determination, and discipline," she said. "My family and all those who support me in playing the game I love fuels my passion and allows me to keep going.”
Trottier certainly has her fans. Comments on the recent “Great Falls Tribune Super-State Selection”, which tabs the top 16 players in the state, were filled with “Where’s Taya Trottier’s name?”
Her father, Brandon Trottier, might be her biggest fan. From teaching the fundamentals to a wide-eyed young girl, to long nights in the gym, and eventually, to her high school coach. He has been a constant companion on the up and down journey of high school sports.
“My dad has always been there," Taya said. "From all the extra time spent in the gym to my other sporting events, he is there.”
Trottier not only excels on the court but in track and cross country as well. This year, she placed 12th at state in cross country and is aiming to stand on the podium and achieve all-state (top six) in several track events. Last season, she placed seventh in the mile, eighth in the two-mile and eighth in the 800 meters.
Not bad for someone who runs ‘just for fun’ in her free time.
If you put aside the awards, forget about the newspaper articles, and remove her mark from the history books, Taya Trottier’s legacy would still be one to remember.
“Taya has been an excellent remodel for our younger generations around the Harlem & Fort Belknap communities," said Clayton Talks Different, activities director for Harlem Public schools. "Many of the younger generations have said they want to follow in her footsteps and lead the next girls basketball team to state.
"Taya and her team brought a lot of pride to our community. Taya, overall, has been an outstanding student-athlete.”
An enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe, Trottier's Indian name Yellow Eagle Plume was given to her by her paternal grandparents. She first paid respect to her heritage by dancing in powwows from age 3 to 16.
Trottier is well aware of what basketball means to the Native people of Harlem. The small town sits just north of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.
“A lot of people use the path of basketball to get out and make it far," she said. "I know I’ve made my community proud and I’m honored to be a role model here for others.”
Trottier isn’t done being a role model or showcasing her talents, either. She is headed to Montana State-Northern, where she will play basketball for Chris Mouat and join former teammate L’Tia Lawrence. She committed to MSU-Northern heading into her Junior year of high school.
“I went to coach Mouat’s camp the last few summers and I really like him as a coach," she said. "He invests in his players and cares about you as a person. I’m very excited to get the chance to play with L’Tia again, too.”
Whether she's playing with the boys, with her high school teammates, or in an all-star game, Trottier’s approach hasn’t changed.
Put in the hard work, believe in your abilities, and let your talent do the talking.
