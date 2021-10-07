BUTTE — There’s another Keller in the Frontier Conference basketball picture.
Now-former Twin Bridges basketball coach Josh Keller, son of Providence men’s coach Steve Keller and brother of Rocky Mountain women’s coach Wes Keller, has joined Lindsay Woolley’s staff with the University of Montana Western's women's basketball program.
Josh wants to continue to coach his two daughters as they grow older. He sees this move as the first step toward making that happen.
“I think the biggest part of the move is just transitioning back into girls’ basketball,” Keller said. “I have a sixth-grade daughter and a third-grade daughter, and I coach both of their teams as well. So it’s just one of those things where it’s never the right time, but with my oldest daughter getting a little closer – getting into middle school. I just wanted to start establishing myself and getting set up back into girls’ basketball. I hope to coach them one day.”
The possibility was nudged along during early June round of golf with Woolley, who also happens to live three houses away from Keller.
“I was golfing with Coach Woolley and he threw out there, ‘Hey I might have a little work for you this winter.’ So I knew I’d be busy with my little girls, coaching them and practicing all week long,” Keller said. “I just kind of started thinking about what a great opportunity it would be for me to jump in. Coach Woolley has had a ton of success at Western. For me, it’s being able to jump in and learn from a great coach, and join a successful program.”
Like the Keller name in the Frontier Conference, Josh and Woolley’s basketball history runs deep. The two have always competed against one another on the court, but now they will join forces on the sideline and in the huddle.
“We go back a long ways, actually,” Keller said. “I was a sophomore when Coach Woolley was, I believe, a senior at Missoula Big Sky. They beat us in double overtime in the state championship game. So I’ve definitely got some history there with him. Then I believe we played a year or two against each other when he was at Montana Tech and I was at Western.”
Practices have just recently started across the Frontier Conference and Keller is already ecstatic about his new position.
“It’s going well,” Keller said. “I’m loving it. I love coaching girls basketball. It’s been awesome and I’m learning a ton. It’s been an awesome opportunity.”
Keller departs from Class C Twin Bridges High School, where his teams saw consistent success during his seven-year tenure.
Keller’s overall record with the Falcons was 195-37. He coached the boys basketball team for seven seasons, and both girls and boys for two seasons. His record with the boys was 143-32 and 52-5 with the girls. His teams made the state tournament four times – twice each with the boys and girls – during his seven years.
Keller’s two girls’ teams were also district and divisional champs, and went undefeated during the 2016-17 season. His boys also notched an undefeated regular season in 2019-20 before the state tournament was cut short by COVID.
At state under Keller, the Falcons have finished second, third twice and fourth once.
