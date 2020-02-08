BILLINGS — Kloie Thatcher and Keahi Roy both had big games Saturday as Rocky Mountain College ran past Montana State-Northern 88-72 at the Fortin Center.
Thatcher hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points. Roy hit four 3s and scored 24 points. Roy also shot 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
As a team, Rocky shot 57% (27 of 47) and made 13 total 3-pointers.
Antuanisha Wright and Markaela Francis each had 14 points for the Battlin' Bears (15-7, 7-5 Frontier).
Peyton Kehr's 14 points led Northern (15-9, 4-8). Allix Goldhahn and Tiara Gilham each had 12 points for the Skylights, who were outscored 27-14 in the second quarter.
