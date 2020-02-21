HAVRE — Kloie Thatcher hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Markaela Francis added 17 points and eight rebounds as Rocky Mountain College defeated Montana State-Northern 56-49 in Frontier Conference women's basketball Friday.
Thatcher shot 7 of 17 from the floor in 39 minutes, adding three rebounds and three assists. Francis fell two rebounds shy of another double-double while dealing with foul trouble.
Sydney Hovde had 16 points and eight rebounds for MSU-Northern, while teammate Kenya Lorton came off the bench to add 11 points.
Rocky improved to 16-9 overall and 8-7 in the Frontier Conference. The Skylights dipped to 15-12 overall and 4-11 in league play.
