HAVRE — Kloie Thatcher hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Markaela Francis added 17 points and eight rebounds as Rocky Mountain College defeated Montana State-Northern 56-49 in Frontier Conference women's basketball Friday.

Thatcher shot 7 of 17 from the floor in 39 minutes, adding three rebounds and three assists. Francis fell two rebounds shy of another double-double while dealing with foul trouble.

Sydney Hovde had 16 points and eight rebounds for MSU-Northern, while teammate Kenya Lorton came off the bench to add 11 points.

Rocky improved to 16-9 overall and 8-7 in the Frontier Conference. The Skylights dipped to 15-12 overall and 4-11 in league play.

