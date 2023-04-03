CALDWELL, Idaho — Kyle Erickson, a native of Broadview and a standout player at Montana Western, has been hired as the women's basketball coach at College of Idaho, the Cascade Collegiate Conference school announced on Monday.

Erickson, who will be introduced during a formal news conference on Wednesday, has spent the last four years as the top assistant coach at Pacific University in Forest grove, Oregon.

He has also been a part of men's/women's coaching staffs at Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College, Montana State Billings and Miles Community College.

"I'm very excited to be joining the College of Idaho family," Erickson said in a school press release. "The combination of top-notch academics, plus a long storied history of success in athletics, made this a very attractive job for me and my family.

"I can't wait to get started and connecting with the fans, students, faculty and staff which make this place special."