BILLINGS — Zaccheus Darko-Kelly nearly had a triple double Thursday in leading Providence over Rocky Mountain College 88-79 in Frontier Conference men's basketball at the Fortin Center.

Darko-Kelly finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Argos, who trailed at halftime but outscored Rocky by 11 points in the second half. The loss was Rocky's ninth in a row.

Jaxen Hashely had a double double for Providence with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Hashley shot 7 of 10 from the floor.

Grant Wallace's 21 points led Rocky. Clayton Ladine added 19 points for the Battlin' Bears. The Argos outrebounded Rocky 40-28.

Rocky looks to snap its losing streak Saturday when it hosts Montana State-Northern at 7:30 p.m.

