BILLINGS — History wasn’t on Providence’s side Wednesday night. The Argos hadn’t won a game in the Frontier Conference women’s basketball postseason in four long years, and hadn’t prevailed on Rocky Mountain College’s floor in just as long.
But it all came together for UP to snap each skid Wednesday night.
Parker Esary and Emily Maldonado scored 14 points apiece and Bailey Cartwright had 13 points and 15 rebounds as fifth-seeded Providence swarmed No. 4 Rocky for a 62-50 victory in the first round of the Frontier playoffs in front of a vociferous crowd at the Fortin Center.
Providence improved to 19-12 overall while Rocky dipped to 19-11.
It was the Argos’ first postseason win within the conference since they defeated Carroll College on March 5, 2016. It was also their first triumph on the road against the Battlin’ Bears since Feb. 11 of that same year.
“It was incredible. This was extra, extra sweet today,” said Esary, a junior forward who asserted herself in the paint and made 7 of 13 shots. “The crowd, obviously they were going crazy and it kind of fueled our fire a little bit and it was really exciting.”
For Rocky, it was a much earlier exit to the tournament than it would have liked. But all is not lost.
The Battlin’ Bears still have an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament, which will again be contested in Billings at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark beginning March 18.
“We’re still hungry,” said Rocky guard Kloie Thatcher, who played all 40 minutes and finished with 16 points and five assists. “This is kind of a bummer but we can’t let it set us back. We still have to get ready to play.”
Providence took control of the game in the second quarter. A pair of 3-pointers by Kenedy Cartwright put the Argos in front 29-14 at the midway point of the period.
But Thatcher scored eight straight points on her own to keep Rocky within striking distance.
A deep 3 to beat the buzzer by Belt product Kerstyn Pimperton gave the Argos an 11-point lead at the end of the third, and an old-fashioned three-point play by Bailey Cartwright at the 6:48 mark of the fourth seemed to be the backbreaker — although the Battlin’ Bears pulled within six with less than two minutes left after a steal and spinning shot by Antuanisha Wright.
But, Thatcher said, “It was too late. We needed to play like that for 40 minutes and it just wasn’t there.”
Rocky standout Markaela Francis, the leading scorer and No. 2 rebounder in the Frontier Conference, was still feeling the effects of the flu but managed to score 17 points and grab seven rebounds.
But Providence hounded her defensively every time she touched the ball, staying true to its game plan.
“We contained her as much as you can contain Markaela,” UP coach Bill Himmelberg said. “I think she’s the best player in the league right now.
“It worked for us tonight. We got some turnovers and we forced it, and I’m proud of the kids following the game plan and trusting it. (Rocky) had some open looks and they just didn’t fall.”
Providence forced Rocky into 17 turnovers and limited the Battlin’ Bears to 33% shooting — 28% in the first half.
The Argos also pulled down 17 offensive rebounds, helping to extend possessions. Providence attempted 64 shots to Rocky’s 52.
“I thought they, at times, played harder than we did,” Battlin’ Bears coach Wes Keller said. “One of the things we talk about is 50-50 balls and I thought they got several 50-50 balls. You can’t give good teams 17 offensive rebounds. Give them credit.
“I’m disappointed in how we played, but I’ll give our kids credit for fighting till the end.”
With the win, Providence advanced to the semifinal round of the Frontier tournament, where it will face top-seeded Carroll in Helena on Saturday.
Rocky, which is chasing a third consecutive 20-win season, now has plenty of time to circle the wagons before opening the national tournament in two weeks.
“Obviously, we’re happy that we’re able to continue to play,” Keller said. “It will give our kids some time to rest and recoup and get a game plan and be ready to go against whoever we draw.”
