BILLINGS — Saturday’s Frontier Conference men’s basketball matchup between Rocky Mountain and Carroll pitted two teams verging on opposite paths.
Those trends weren’t altered, as Carroll ran roughshod over the Battlin’ Bears in the first half en route to a 74-56 victory at RMC’s Fortin Center.
It was Carroll’s fifth consecutive win and its seventh victory in the past nine games. The Saints are now 10-5 overall and 7-4 in the Frontier. The loss was the seventh in a row for Rocky, which dropped to 1-8 in its conference-only schedule.
“You keep getting games in and the chemistry starts rolling,” Carroll guard Dennis Flowers III said afterward. “I think as long as we’re playing we’re naturally going to get better.”
“We got into an early rhythm tonight,” added Flowers, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half. “We put a lot of defensive stops together and we came down and scored on the other end. I think that’s really what got us going.”
That disparity in efficiency was evident from the outset.
Carroll led by 10 when Guilherme Pedra hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the 13:08 mark of the first half, jumped up by 24 on a run-out layup by Jovan Sljivancanin at 7:36, and took a 29-point advantage just before halftime following a 3 by Ifeanyi Okeke.
The Saints shot 60% from the floor in the opening half and hit 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. Rocky, meanwhile, went more than seven minutes without scoring.
The Bears were again without two of their top contributors, as guard Darius Henderson and forward Kevin Fassu sat due to injury. Raoul Harley, another valuable player, is also hurt. Rocky started another makeshift lineup consisting of four sophomores and one freshman.
For Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen, the focus at halftime wasn’t to dwell on the big deficit. It was what his team was going to do about it.
The Bears outscored Carroll by 11 after the break and nearly cut the Saints’ shooting percentage in half to make the score more respectable than it was previously.
“You play who you have, and our guys were battling,” Dreikosen said. “They came out and played extremely well in the first half, Carroll did. We had a really tough time putting the ball in the hoop.
“This team isn’t about moral victories, but we came back and shot 50% in the second half. We stayed in the battle and we were close to getting it back to single digits at one point. But it’s hard to get any momentum when you can’t score baskets in the first half.”
A few acrobatic layups by Nick Hart and a two-handed dunk by Maxim Stephens provided some excitement for the Bears in the second half. But they turned the ball over 17 times compared to just seven giveaways by Carroll.
The Saints aren’t a veteran team either, but they have quality experience.
Sljivancanin, a returning All-American, showcased his typically strong post game replete with a tough-to-guard baby hook. He finished with 20 points to lead Carroll. Guard Shamrock Campbell had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and didn’t turn the ball over once in more than 36 minutes of court time.
Stephens, perhaps Rocky’s most consistent all-around player, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hart finished with 12 points, and Beau Santistevan, a Bigfork product, came off the bench to add 12 points.
The teams will wrap up their two-game weekend series Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Fortin Center.
Carroll will be going to for its sixth straight win. Coach Kurt Paulson has a theory about his team’s current run of success.
“I really think our assistant coaches are doing a good job of getting our pregame dialed and our warmup before the game, and the guys are feeding off of it. We’re really focused once we step into the gym.
“We’ve had some really good starts, and the kids are sharing the ball and making shots. That helps. But a lot of it is preparation up to tipoff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.