HAVRE — MSU-Northern was led by Mascio McCadney's 24 points and eight assists Thursday in a 79-60 victory over Rocky Mountain College in Frontier Conference men's basketball.

Immanuel Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lights, who improved to 18-10 overall and 6-7 in the Frontier. Rocky is now 11-4 and 4-9.

The Battlin' Bears were led by Jesse Owens, who had 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Beau Santistevan added 16 points.

As a team, Northern had 26 assists while making 34 field goals. David Harris finished with a game-high 10 assists and also had seven rebounds.

Rocky will host Carroll on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Northern will welcome Montana Western, also at 4.

